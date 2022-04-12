Since confirming her pregnancy back in January, Rihanna has quickly become known for her “baby bump baring” fashion moments in the span of a few short months, as the Fenty mogul has been spotted wearing everything from sheer designer mini dresses to crop tops. In her latest Vogue cover story for May, she reveals that her maternity outfits are still very much true to her style.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” the 34-year-old told Vogue, with an accompanying shoot styled by her go-to fashion collaborator Jaheel Weaver. “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.” In a series of newly-released images, the Anti songstress is seen dressed in a fiery red lace catsuit look from Alaïa. She can also be seen wearing an elaborate Marc Jacobs coat and a Dior jacket, Savage X Fenty briefs on, of course.

Rihanna seems to notice the backlash she faced online when it comes to her revealing fashion looks, but the singer wants to empower other expecting mothers. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she said. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Aside from her viral maternity outfits, the singer also shared that her highly anticipated album may be coming sooner than we think — and it’s expected to take on a different sound than her hit 2016 album Anti, her “best album to this day.” While we wait for her long-awaited album, Rih shared that she’s nervous her child won’t like fashion like she does. “Yo! That is the day that I will have a problem, if my child don’t like fashion? What?? You’ve got me so nervous!”