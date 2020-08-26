Vestiaire Collective is rounding up the best vintage from over the decades with its latest campaign "Vintage Rising," and tapping fashion experts to pick their favorites from each time period. Designer and model Sami Miro was selected to choose her favorite Y2K-era styles, including lots of vintage Dior.

“When I think of the 2000s I immediately connect the fashion to a birth of a new type of pop culture: girl bands, boy bands, Britney, Christina, 'NSync, and Paris Hilton," she said in an official statement. "Y2K fashion brought more casual fabrics to the runway, incorporated a lot of denim, rhinestones, and crazy prints — trashy and extra in a very fun and sexy way. It's all relevant now as fashion is cyclical and we will forever pull inspiration from this decade."

According to Vestiaire, vintage shopping has been on the rise during the pandemic, with 60% of people who visit its website looking for unique and rare pieces that they can't find elsewhere. Meanwhile, 16% of respondents said they buy vintage every month.

Miro's vintage picks include the Dior Saddle Bag, a denim vest by Gaultier, and a Versace silk dress. Currently, Vestiaire's '70s edit is live, with Miro's 2000s edit debuting on the website on August 31st. Luckily, NYLON got a sneak peek and you can already shop her Y2K fashion selection, below.