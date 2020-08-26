Erika Harwood
Sami Miro's Y2K Fashion Picks Include A Lot Of Early-Aughts Dior

In the words of Paris Hilton, loves it.

Vestiaire Collective is rounding up the best vintage from over the decades with its latest campaign "Vintage Rising," and tapping fashion experts to pick their favorites from each time period. Designer and model Sami Miro was selected to choose her favorite Y2K-era styles, including lots of vintage Dior.

“When I think of the 2000s I immediately connect the fashion to a birth of a new type of pop culture: girl bands, boy bands, Britney, Christina, 'NSync, and Paris Hilton," she said in an official statement. "Y2K fashion brought more casual fabrics to the runway, incorporated a lot of denim, rhinestones, and crazy prints — trashy and extra in a very fun and sexy way. It's all relevant now as fashion is cyclical and we will forever pull inspiration from this decade."

According to Vestiaire, vintage shopping has been on the rise during the pandemic, with 60% of people who visit its website looking for unique and rare pieces that they can't find elsewhere. Meanwhile, 16% of respondents said they buy vintage every month.

Miro's vintage picks include the Dior Saddle Bag, a denim vest by Gaultier, and a Versace silk dress. Currently, Vestiaire's '70s edit is live, with Miro's 2000s edit debuting on the website on August 31st. Luckily, NYLON got a sneak peek and you can already shop her Y2K fashion selection, below.

SADDLE CLOTH HANDBAG
Dior

"Dior has a lot of iconic purses but this is the most iconic," says Miro. "It was made in infinite colorways and prints, and is still being produced today."

Silk Dress
Versace

"A similar version to J-Lo’s iconic Versace plunge moment at the Grammys in February 2000 that she recreated last year on the catwalk."

Silk Dress
Dior

"The Dior monogram is forever an icon of the 2000’s, especially in pink. For me, an outfit can never have too much monogram print."

Short Vest
Jean Paul Gaultier

"Gaultier is probably a close second to John Galliano as the designer that marked the 2000s for me."

OVERSIZED SUNGLASSES
Dior

"It’s not just because they’re pink, but these sunglasses have such a Paris Hilton vibe. They’re everything."