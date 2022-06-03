Sandy Liang’s First-Ever Swimwear Collection Is Here

Fashion
See how you can get your hands on the beach-ready debut.
On Friday, June 3, Sandy Liang announced perhaps her most anticipated collection yet. The New York-based designer expanded into a brand new category with her first-ever swimwear line, including three styles that feature her fan-favorite prints.
“Swim is something I've been thinking about doing for a while! Things fell into place where we were finally able to devote the time to start a new category,” Liang tells NYLON. “The fabrications and prints are cheeky and fun while the cut is designed to be classically flattering for a lot of bodies. We're planning on growing the swim collection with seasonal additions too!”
Ahead, check out how you can purchase Sandy Liang’s swimwear debut just in time for all of your summer festivities.