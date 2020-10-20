Savage X Fenty Highlights Breast Cancer Survivors (And Thrivers) In New Campaign

Savage x Fenty has tapped three breast cancer survivors (and thrivers) for its latest campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cayatanita, Ericka, and Nykia, who were all diagnosed with aggressive forms of breast cancer and faced challenges in the healthcare system because of their age and race, model the cozy collection of bralettes and pajama onesies, as well as share the stories of their diagnoses and how they've been approaching life since.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 32 in 2018 — seven years to the day of my cardiovascular diagnosis. So, when I received that kind of news, it was pretty devastating for me,” said 34-year-old Cayatanita. “Especially, to find out that I was triple-negative, and it was aggressive. There was not that much research out there for us or funding. But I knew that I was gonna go ahead and push through.”

Cayatanita, who was also featured in the most recent Savage x Fenty show on Amazon Prime, has built up a community of other women with breast cancer, most of whom she found after she started documenting her experience online.

“I started blogging about my experience. Sharing a little bit about what was going on — I felt it was important,” she said. “I wanted to make sure I created healthy relationships with people. I built that for myself, my kind of check-in. I have my list of all who I check in on, and they check on me. It’s just nice. You know, they’re my queens. … It makes me feel good that they’re doing okay. And they make me feel confident and empowered. I wanted to have a good journey and a great support system.”

From every Breast Cancer Awareness item purchased, Savage x Fenty will donate a portion of the net proceeds to the Clara Lionel Foundation, which funds research and supports members of the Black community who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. The brand will also donate up to $250,000 from the sale of the October and November capsule collections, from October 19, 2020 until they are sold out, to the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Check out the campaign photos below and read more of the women’s stories over on Savage x Fenty’s website.

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

