Happy Friday and Happy Savage Day. Rihanna is back on Amazon Prime with her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, and for round two, the singer-turned-designer turned it up a notch with casting. Not only is inclusivity front and center throughout the entire lingerie extravaganza, but the star power is unmatched.

For starters, there were the musical performances. Rosalía, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, Bad Bunny, Miguel (alongside his wife Nazanin Mandi), and Travis Scott with Young Thug provided the soundtrack. Plus, there were cameos from Lizzo, who danced solo to D'Angelo's "Brown Sugar," Chika, Rico Nasty, Big Sean, and Normani (in an all-white bridal look), too. Christian Combs, who collaborated with Rihanna on Savage X Fenty's first-ever menswear collection, along with

Then there were a few of our favorite celebrity models, like Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid, as well as some delightfully unexpected appearances, including Willow Smith, Erika Jayne, Paris Hilton, and, yes, Demi Moore.

We don't want to spoil it all for you at once, so check out the list, below, to see every other celebrity we spotted at the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2.

Rihanna Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Christian Combs Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Cara Delevingne Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rosalía Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Erika Jayne Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Normani Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Indya Moore Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Bella Hadid Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Demi Moore Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Big Sean Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Ella Mai Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Roddy Ricch Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Willow Smith Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rico Nasty Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Miguel Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Nazanin Mandi Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Lizzo Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Gigi Goode Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Shea Couleé Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Jaida Essence Hall Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Laura Harrier Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Bad Bunny Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Irina Shayk Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Chika Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Paris Hilton Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video