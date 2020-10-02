Maria Bobila
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Fashion

Every Celebrity Appearance From The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

Normani, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, Lizzo, and so many more.

Happy Friday and Happy Savage Day. Rihanna is back on Amazon Prime with her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, and for round two, the singer-turned-designer turned it up a notch with casting. Not only is inclusivity front and center throughout the entire lingerie extravaganza, but the star power is unmatched.

For starters, there were the musical performances. Rosalía, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, Bad Bunny, Miguel (alongside his wife Nazanin Mandi), and Travis Scott with Young Thug provided the soundtrack. Plus, there were cameos from Lizzo, who danced solo to D'Angelo's "Brown Sugar," Chika, Rico Nasty, Big Sean, and Normani (in an all-white bridal look), too. Christian Combs, who collaborated with Rihanna on Savage X Fenty's first-ever menswear collection, along with

Then there were a few of our favorite celebrity models, like Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid, as well as some delightfully unexpected appearances, including Willow Smith, Erika Jayne, Paris Hilton, and, yes, Demi Moore.

We don't want to spoil it all for you at once, so check out the list, below, to see every other celebrity we spotted at the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2.

Rihanna
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Christian Combs
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Cara Delevingne
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Rosalía
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Erika Jayne
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Normani
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Indya Moore
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Bella Hadid
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Demi Moore
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Big Sean
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Ella Mai
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Roddy Ricch
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Willow Smith
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Rico Nasty
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Miguel
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Nazanin Mandi
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Lizzo
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Gigi Goode
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Shea Couleé
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Jaida Essence Hall
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Laura Harrier
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Bad Bunny
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Irina Shayk
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Chika
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Paris Hilton
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Travis Scott and Young Thug
Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video