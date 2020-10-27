Brazilian shoe brand Schutz is expanding into a new category. On Tuesday, the brand announced its launch of handbags in the U.S. market, with the first drop taking inspiration from the label’s Fall 2020 footwear collection. Schutz has already released its first handbag collection in its home country of Brazil to a welcoming crowd of customers, prompting designer Alexandre Birman to share some of the styles stateside, too.

“Schutz handbags have experienced such popularity in Brazil that we are thrilled to launch our first handbag collection with SCHUTZ US," Alexandre Birman, founder of Schutz,” Birman told Teen Vogue. "We prioritized launching a collection of handbags for the Schutz customer that is not only chic, but most importantly functional and right for the moment.”

Schutz’s handbags, like its shoes, are made in the brand’s Brazil factory. Birman aimed to keep the styles, which range from structured crossbodies to chain-linked bucket bags, affordable while maintaining the high quality associated with Schutz.

“One of my favorite styles is the Crush Crossbody as the reversible metallic design and smaller size compliments nearly any look,” Birman said. “Whether you are keeping your everyday essentials nearby working from home or meeting friends for a socially distanced dinner.”

Schutz’s new handbags are now available for U.S. customers on its website, with prices ranging from $95 to $225. Check out the styles below.

Courtesy of Schutz

Courtesy of Schutz