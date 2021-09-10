On Repeat is a music series where NYLON asks our favorite creatives — designers, artists, and more — about the songs they can't stop playing while they work. You're going to want to add these to your playlists and streaming platforms ASAP.

Set Active’s Lindsey Carter knows exactly how to craft a solid activewear ‘fit, and apparently, a playlist to get you through the day, as well. Although hot girl summer is finally simmering down, that doesn’t mean we can’t take our beloved workout pieces along with us into cooler temps. The founder and CEO of the “It” girl label is all about making essential athleisure styles, like monochromatic sets that are not only functional but super stylish.

The brand recently partnered with Revolve, showcasing an exclusive collaboration at the retailer’s New York Fashion Week pop-up and immersive event series. Since Thursday, Sept. 9, the Set Active x Revolve collection is available to shop online, as well, and includes a colorful array of fall-ready apparel, like sports bras, leggings, sweatshirts, and sweatpants, and even a staple black fanny pack.

“Our collection with Revolve was inspired by the intersection of nature and city living. We combined a color palette of warm earth tones with fabrics and fits intended to support a busy life on-the-go,” Carter tells NYLON. “Designing for an unpredictable, active lifestyle means creating a versatile collection.”

Set Active x Revolve collaboration on display at NYFW. Courtesy of Dan Lecca/Revolve

With every collection, Carter is constantly inspired by everyday life and music plays a huge role in that. For her latest release with Revolve, feel-good classics and upbeat pop helped her and the team get creative. “We love music at the Set HQ. We’re a growing team working together tirelessly to achieve big things, so we’re listening to music constantly at the office, whether it’s to help us focus, pick up the energy, or inspire us to dream even bigger,” says Carter.

Ahead, check out some of Carter’s favorite songs to listen to while working on her brand, including Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and the Pussycat Dolls, for NYLON’s On Repeat.

“Neon Moon” - Brooks & Dunn with Kacey Musgraves

“There’s no denying that I love a feel-good song, and this one does it all for me. There’s something about her voice and the melody that makes it so easy to get lost in the song and just let the creativity flow.”

“Hard” - Rihanna ft. Jeezy

“Does this one even need an explanation? Rihanna is goals — her music, her fashion, her whole vibe. I love pushing boundaries with everything SET does but sometimes the unknown can feel a little scary. If I’m ever doubting myself or need a little extra hype, this is my go-to.”

“You” - Dan + Shay

“Whenever I’m feeling down or having a creative block, this song never fails to help clear my head and shift my energy. It’s simple and sweet and feels like being in the countryside on a sunny summer day, which is often just the space I need to get clarity with what I’m working on.”

“All Too Well” - Taylor Swift

“This was my ANTHEM in high school and still is to this day. Thankfully, my team is totally on board with me about old school Taylor Swift and we blast it in Set HQ all the time for a little music therapy.”

“God’s Plan” - Drake

“If you haven’t seen this music video it’s a must-watch — one of the coolest concepts I’ve ever seen from an artist. Drake killed it.”

“Clair De Tulum” - Classic Unknwn

“I heard this song in a yoga class once and fell in love immediately. It’s the perfect combination of relaxing and uplifting, so I can use it to set the tone when I’m really trying to focus on a project, or just to wind down after a stressful day.”

“Stickwitu” - Pussycat Dolls

“This is a classic singalong song. It’s my go-to for karaoke in the car with the top down on the way to a Sunday morning hike. Should this song be considered my guilty pleasure? Because I don’t feel guilty about it one bit.”

