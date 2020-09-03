Erika Harwood
Up Your Cottagecore Fashion Game With These New Clogs And Mules

'Tis the season.

The brief period of turbulent temperatures between summer and fall can make dressing difficult. One thing that makes it a little bit easier is a transitional shoe, specifically a mule or a clog. Go sockless in a mule for those sporadic 85-degree September days or layer on some socks with a pair of sturdy heeled clogs for when the crisp air finally hits.

Clogs and mules have been a staple in fall wardrobes worldwide for a few years now. Clogs are easy, comfortable, and no longer the exclusively wooden shoe made for fashionable Swedes. Brands like UGG, No.6, and Madewell all have their own version of the classic now, offering modern-day styles and different textures. Plus, with cottagecore on everyone's sartorial mood board, it's this footwear type's time to really shine.

The same goes for mules, which may be the easiest footwear option for those looking to step up their style game. Whether a flat or heel, they’re quick and easy to slip on and off and, though we hear this phrase all too often, can actually be worn from day to night.

Check out a selection of our favorite clogs and mules for the upcoming season in a variety of materials, colors, and patterns, many of which are on sale. Whether you've been in the clog and mule game for years or looking to try your first pair, there's something for everyone.

AUBRIANA
UGG

A heeled clog with the cozy interior of an UGG boot.

Classic Vacay Vibes Clog
Crocs

We couldn't *not* include a pair of Crocs in this list, could we?

Riley Open Toe Mid Heel Clogs
No.6

If cow print is more your style, this No.6 shoe is for you.

Boston Soft Footbed
Birkenstock

The classic Birkenstock clog. You can't go wrong.

Shay Clog Mules
Nicole Saldaña

We love this edgier take on the traditional clog.

Good Spirits Heeled Clogs
Seychelles

An easy clog for that summer-to-fall transition season.

The Modern Babo
Everlane

A smooth leather mule to pair with anything.

Ribbed Clog
Beklina

The dark berry-colored hue of these clogs is very fall-friendly.

Dream Ballerina Mule
Mansur Gavriel

If a mule and a ballet flat had a very stylish baby.

Dagny Clogs
Swedish Hasbeens

A croc-embossed, rounded toe clog.

Meda 60mm Two-Tone Mules
Camper

You could wear this two-tone pair of mules from day to night.

UO Swedish Clog
Urban Outfitters

A classic clog at an unbeatable price.

The Frances Skimmer Mule in Leather
Madewell

It's a Madewell bestseller for a reason.

Qo Mules
Senso

A cool Western take on the mule style.

Alma
MIA

If you want the Swedish clog OG, this pair by Mia is it.