Gabrielle Prescod
Courtesy of Reformation

Fashion

11 Half-Neck Zip Sweaters & Sweatshirts To Replace Your Favorite Hoodie

It's still just as cozy.

Working from home for the past eight (or more) weeks has certainly been a departure from the norm. Our beds and living areas have been repurposed as our new offices, which doesn’t really inspire us to make the effort to change out of pajamas. Most of the time, sweatsuits will do the trick, but now that the weather is getting warmer, how can we transition out of our favorite hoodie without giving up the feeling of comfort and coziness? Solution: the half-zip sweater.

While we would normally style the half-zip in more imaginative ways if we weren't sheltering in place, it doesn't mean that it still can't get worn inside. Streetwear and luxury brands alike have reimagined the half-zip so that its versatile enough for the ultimate street style moment or the perfect work-from-home 'fit. Nanushka's half-zip knit comes in a bright orange hue to make a stylish statement at your next Zoom meeting, while Reformation's version comes in a classic gray shade, which is perfect to wear with bike shorts and sneakers.

Below, we picked out our favorite half-zip sweatshirts and sweaters to comfortably wear at home (and outside, eventually). Luckily, as we move on from spring to summer, a few of these cozy pieces are on sale, too.

Stadium Half Zip Hoodie
Alo Yoga

This Alo Yoga hoodie is the ultimate cropped half-zip for lounging around the house, grabbing groceries, or getting some much needed fresh air.

Marla Zip Sweatshirt
Reformation

Whether your objective is to stay warm or stay cozy, Reformation makes it easy to do both in this half- zip.

Beijing Sweater
Cotton Citizen

Cotton Citizen is known for its luxury streetwear pieces, making comfort a priority without sacrificing style, as this half-zip knit proves.

Half-Zip Sweater
UO

The ribbed texture of this Urban Outfitters sweater makes this the ultimate cozy garment to wear at home.

Eria Sweater
Nanushka

We’re used to seeing half-zips in neutral, muted colors but this Nanushka version is breaking the mold and introducing some much-needed color.

Women's Terry Mockneck Sweatshirt
Richer Poorer

Richer Poorer's sweatsuits are flying off the (online) shelves while we're in quarantine, so we expect this new terry mockneck, half-zip sweatshirt to be a must-have, too.

Weston Half Zip Pullover
Show Me Your Mumu

If half-zips in solid colors bore you, might we suggest this graphic black-and-white motif instead?

Brown American Script Half-Zip Pullover
Carhartt WIP

Carhartt's half-zip pullover is workwear with a cozy twist.

The Summer Field Sally Sweater
Selkie

This Selkie half-zip is not your average half-zip. This bright green and floral print makes us excited for summer, even if we may be staying indoors more than usual.

Rachelle Quarter Zip
Kith Women

The distressed-inspired wash of this Kith quarter-zip pullover is a cool alternative to all of your tie-dye sweats.

Palisades Light Mockneck Sweatshirt
Tna

Made from lightweight fleece, this sweatshirt's cropped silhouette is perfect for the warm weather months.