Working from home for the past eight (or more) weeks has certainly been a departure from the norm. Our beds and living areas have been repurposed as our new offices, which doesn’t really inspire us to make the effort to change out of pajamas. Most of the time, sweatsuits will do the trick, but now that the weather is getting warmer, how can we transition out of our favorite hoodie without giving up the feeling of comfort and coziness? Solution: the half-zip sweater.

While we would normally style the half-zip in more imaginative ways if we weren't sheltering in place, it doesn't mean that it still can't get worn inside. Streetwear and luxury brands alike have reimagined the half-zip so that its versatile enough for the ultimate street style moment or the perfect work-from-home 'fit. Nanushka's half-zip knit comes in a bright orange hue to make a stylish statement at your next Zoom meeting, while Reformation's version comes in a classic gray shade, which is perfect to wear with bike shorts and sneakers.

Below, we picked out our favorite half-zip sweatshirts and sweaters to comfortably wear at home (and outside, eventually). Luckily, as we move on from spring to summer, a few of these cozy pieces are on sale, too.