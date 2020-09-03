Fiorucci's 'Woodland' Collection Is A Cottagecore Delight

It's time to crank up Folklore and live out your bucolic fashion fantasies. Fiorucci's new "Woodland" collection is here just in time for autumn and the peak of cottagecore.

The new collection, full of sweatsuits, nature-inspired T-shirts, and logo-emblazoned sweaters, features Fiorucci's iconic cherub imagery alongside archival artwork that ties in well with today's popular, nature-inspired internet aesthetic, like red mushrooms, deer, and butterflies. The new pieces are made from 100% organic cotton in an ethical factory, and a portion of the proceeds from the Woodland collection will go toward the World Land Trust's Buy An Acre Project, which uses each £100 (about $132) donation to purchase an acre of habitat.

"We as a brand recognize that we need to make more responsible choices across the business to minimize our social and environmental impact," noted the brand in an official statement. "We promise to be open and honest with you as we go on this journey of change for the better."

Prices for the Woodland collection start at $100 and go up to $390. Check out some of the styles available below, and keep checking back on Fiorucci's website for more new pieces in the future.

