Fiorucci's 'Woodland' Collection Is A Cottagecore Delight

Turn up Folklore and start shopping.

It's time to crank up Folklore and live out your bucolic fashion fantasies. Fiorucci's new "Woodland" collection is here just in time for autumn and the peak of cottagecore.

The new collection, full of sweatsuits, nature-inspired T-shirts, and logo-emblazoned sweaters, features Fiorucci's iconic cherub imagery alongside archival artwork that ties in well with today's popular, nature-inspired internet aesthetic, like red mushrooms, deer, and butterflies. The new pieces are made from 100% organic cotton in an ethical factory, and a portion of the proceeds from the Woodland collection will go toward the World Land Trust's Buy An Acre Project, which uses each £100 (about $132) donation to purchase an acre of habitat.

"We as a brand recognize that we need to make more responsible choices across the business to minimize our social and environmental impact," noted the brand in an official statement. "We promise to be open and honest with you as we go on this journey of change for the better."

Prices for the Woodland collection start at $100 and go up to $390. Check out some of the styles available below, and keep checking back on Fiorucci's website for more new pieces in the future.

WOODLAND ANGELS CROP T-SHIRT BIRCH
Fiorucci
WOODLAND ANGELS HOODIE HONEY SUCKLE
Fiorucci
WOODLAND ANGELS PATCH JOGGER HONEY SUCKLE
Fiorucci
WOODLAND MOUSE CROP T-SHIRT FOXGLOVE
Fiorucci
WOODLAND ANGELS PATCH JOGGER FOXGLOVE
Fiorucci
WOODLAND MOUSE SWEATSHIRT FOXGLOVE
Fiorucci
WOODLAND MUSHROOM CROP T-SHIRT RIVER
Fiorucci
WOODLAND MUSHROOM HOODIE RIVER
Fiorucci
WOODLAND ANGELS PATCH JOGGER RIVER
Fiorucci
WOODLAND ANGELS TRACK SHORTS BIRCH
Fiorucci
WOODLAND MUSHROOM T-SHIRT DRESS BIRCH
Fiorucci
WOODLAND DEER CROP T-SHIRT HONEY SUCKLE
Fiorucci
WOODLAND ANGELS T-SHIRT BIRCH
Fiorucci
WOODLAND VINTAGE CAMERA CROP SWEATSHIRT BIRCH
Fiorucci
WOODLAND ANGELS PATCH JOGGER FOREST
Fiorucci
WOODLAND FROG T-SHIRT RIVER
Fiorucci
WOODLAND DANCING BUGS T-SHIRT FOXGLOVE
Fiorucci
WAVY LOGO KNIT JUMPER PINK
Fiorucci
WAVY LOGO KNIT JUMPER GREY
Fiorucci
WAVY LOGO KNIT JUMPER BLACK
Fiorucci