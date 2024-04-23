Fashion
16 Ways To Shop Spring’s Most Fun (And Over-The-Top) Fashion Trend
Go big or go home.
It might just be us, but when we click through a runway show, we’re looking for the right combination of fantasy (to ignite the imagination) and wearability (so it’s not that hard to picture what new pieces to buy — and how to restyle some old favorites). This season, that formula came through in classic pieces dramatized with hyperbolic silhouettes, like Loewe’s playfully high waistlines and Balenciaga’s duvet-style coats.
As with most over-the-top looks, you’ll need to do some translating to bring them from the catwalk to the street, but luckily, we found more than a dozen ways to interpret super wide-leg pants, bubble hems, supersize totes, whimsical collars, balloon sleeves, and more, all for real life. Below, see 16 pragmatic pieces that’ll take your warm-weather closet to the next level.
Top image credit: Act N.1 top and pants, Intimissimi underwear, Manolo Blahnik shoes
Model: Maya Touré
Photographs by Shaniqwa Jarvis
Styling by Kat Typaldos
Set Designer: Kelly Fondry
Hair: Nikki Nelms
Makeup: Samuel Paul
Manicure: Sreynin Peng
Tailor: Hasmik Kourinian
Contributing Style Director: Jan-Michael Quammie
Photo Director: Alex Pollack
Editor in Chief: Lauren McCarthy
SVP Fashion: Tiffany Reid
SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert