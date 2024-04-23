16 Ways To Shop Spring’s Most Fun (And Over-The-Top) Fashion Trend

It might just be us, but when we click through a runway show, we’re looking for the right combination of fantasy (to ignite the imagination) and wearability (so it’s not that hard to picture what new pieces to buy — and how to restyle some old favorites). This season, that formula came through in classic pieces dramatized with hyperbolic silhouettes, like Loewe’s playfully high waistlines and Balenciaga’s duvet-style coats.

As with most over-the-top looks, you’ll need to do some translating to bring them from the catwalk to the street, but luckily, we found more than a dozen ways to interpret super wide-leg pants, bubble hems, supersize totes, whimsical collars, balloon sleeves, and more, all for real life. Below, see 16 pragmatic pieces that’ll take your warm-weather closet to the next level.

Top image credit: Act N.1 top and pants, Intimissimi underwear, Manolo Blahnik shoes

Model: Maya Touré

Photographs by Shaniqwa Jarvis

Styling by Kat Typaldos

Set Designer: Kelly Fondry

Hair: Nikki Nelms

Makeup: Samuel Paul

Manicure: Sreynin Peng

Tailor: Hasmik Kourinian

Contributing Style Director: Jan-Michael Quammie

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

Editor in Chief: Lauren McCarthy

SVP Fashion: Tiffany Reid

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert