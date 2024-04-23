Fashion

16 Ways To Shop Spring’s Most Fun (And Over-The-Top) Fashion Trend

Go big or go home.

The NYLON Spring/Summer 2024 Issue
It might just be us, but when we click through a runway show, we’re looking for the right combination of fantasy (to ignite the imagination) and wearability (so it’s not that hard to picture what new pieces to buy — and how to restyle some old favorites). This season, that formula came through in classic pieces dramatized with hyperbolic silhouettes, like Loewe’s playfully high waistlines and Balenciaga’s duvet-style coats.

As with most over-the-top looks, you’ll need to do some translating to bring them from the catwalk to the street, but luckily, we found more than a dozen ways to interpret super wide-leg pants, bubble hems, supersize totes, whimsical collars, balloon sleeves, and more, all for real life. Below, see 16 pragmatic pieces that’ll take your warm-weather closet to the next level.

Ruffled Collar Long Sleeve Shirt
Commense

Amp up your average white blouse with a dramatic Peter Pan collar.

Mixed Balloon Mini Dress
Zara

Bubble hems are back, and this butter-yellow mini is a must-have in more than one way.

Knife 110mm Pump in Black
Balenciaga

What’s more powerful than a point-toe pump? One with an extra-long shape.

Liquid Lucite Stackable Wave Cuff Bracelet
Alexis Bittar

Chunky cuffs add interest and theatrics to a classic look.

We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People

Barrel jeans are your new favorite laid-back denim.

Leo Vegan Leather Bag
A.L.C.

Get in on the XXL-carryall look, as seen at Chloé and Loewe, but in vegan leather.

Sleeping Bag Coat
Norma Kamali

The name says it all.

Pearl Cotton Ruffled Split-Hem Top
Aknvas

Waterfall ruffles add romance to this fiery red top.

Elvira Dress
Reformation

Combine a drop waist and a bubble skirt for the perfect exaggerated silhouette.

Sasha Wide Leg Jeans
The Frankie Shop

Puddle pants marry comfort and cool.

Carmina Strapless Minidress
Rotate

Two tiers of frothy pink romance.

Black Crossbody Bag
MAM

Upgrade your work bag with a sizable silhouette.

Off-The-Shoulder Puff-Sleeve Top
Mare Mare x Anthropologie

If you’re a fan of Khaite, this (relatively affordable) puff-sleeve top is a sound investment.

Large Frida Braided Hoops
Lili Claspe

Statement earrings like these braided hoops draw attention to your face.

Comic 90 Lacquered Pumps
Loewe

These swollen pumps make any outfit more playful.

Corset Pant
Bardot

Take a page out of Jonathan Anderson’s book with this ultra-high-waisted trouser.

Top image credit: Act N.1 top and pants, Intimissimi underwear, Manolo Blahnik shoes

Model: Maya Touré

Photographs by Shaniqwa Jarvis

Styling by Kat Typaldos

Set Designer: Kelly Fondry

Hair: Nikki Nelms

Makeup: Samuel Paul

Manicure: Sreynin Peng

Tailor: Hasmik Kourinian

Contributing Style Director: Jan-Michael Quammie

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

Editor in Chief: Lauren McCarthy

SVP Fashion: Tiffany Reid

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert