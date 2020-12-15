It's the end of 2020 and Kim Kardashian West is giving Skims for all. The brand announced that it will be launching the "Boyfriend" collection, featuring its first-ever unisex styles of T-shirts. Per usual, the new line, which also includes tank tops and boxers made with an ultra-soft jersey fabric, will be offered in sizes XXS to 4X in Skims' signature muted hues.

Kardashian West is the latest celebrity brand owner to venture into men's or unisex designs. Earlier this year, Rihanna released her first men's collection (with a little help from Christian Combs.) for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, complete with boxers, briefs, silk pajamas, and a smoking jacket. "I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear," Rihanna said at the time.

Kardashian West initially launched Skims back in 2019 with the goal of being inclusive, offering a range of sizes and shades that weren't easily found in the current market. Earlier this year in an interview with Nordstrom, she teased a potential menswear launch, but stayed mum on the details.

"I know that everyone's been talking about men's," she said. "We don't have anything in the works yet, but I've gotten so many requests that I'm definitely going to be looking into it a lot more. But still, we're always going to stay true to us at our core and have really comfortable [shapewear]. I have our year planned out through 2021 midway."

The Skims "Boyfriend" collection will drop on Friday, Dec. 18 on Skims' website. Prices range from $26 for the Boyfriend Boxer to $48 for the Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt. Take a look at the new pieces from the launch's campaign, below.

Courtesy of Skims

