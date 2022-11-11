Fashion
The 19-year-old’s fashion star is on the rise.
Since launching in 2019, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line SKIMS has expanded to include both apparel of all kinds and models from all corners of the K-Verse. For the brand’s latest holiday campaign, shot by Aiden Cullen, SKIMS enlisted up-and-coming talent and social media stars Landon Barker, Skai Jackson, Larray, and Suede Brooks to pose for its biggest holiday gift shop ever.
Landon Barker in SKIMS Cozy collection and new Plush Socks in Onyx.