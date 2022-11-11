Since launching in 2019, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line SKIMS has expanded to include both apparel of all kinds and models from all corners of the K-Verse. For the brand’s latest holiday campaign, shot by Aiden Cullen, SKIMS enlisted up-and-coming talent and social media stars Landon Barker, Skai Jackson, Larray, and Suede Brooks to pose for its biggest holiday gift shop ever.