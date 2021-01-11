Kim Kardashian is staying busy amid... well, you know, continuing to operate her growing Skims empire with the brand's newest category launch: hosiery, which is set to launch on Thursday, Jan. 14, with four debut products, including a sheer bralette and a range of tights.

"I wanted you to see how flawless and smooth these tights make your legs," said Kardashian while wearing the tights in her latest Instagram stories. "They're definitely a step under shapewear, but if you wanted to wear them as a lining to something and not have fully thick shapewear, they really are amazing and make everything really smooth."

The tights come in three different levels of support, ranging from the nude support to full control. The sheer bralette, which Kardashian stresses is sheer, is made out of the same material as the tights and comes in four matching hues.

"I used to take old tights that had runs in it and I would cut them up and make them into sports bra tops because they have this support but they're not too restricting," she said. "They're kind of amazing, and I love to wear them to bed. We just made them out of hosiery!"

Skims' new hosiery collection launches Thursday, Jan. 14, at 9 a.m. PT, but the waitlist is currently live on the Skims website. Check out campaign images by Vanessa Beecroft, below.

Photo by Vanessa Beecroft

Photo by Vanessa Beecroft

