SKIMS' Sweet Valentine's Day Campaign Stars 'The White Lotus' BFFs

It’s been a month since The White Lotus Season 2 aired, but the world still can’t get enough of its stars. While the show cleaned up at the Golden Globes — including a Best Supporting Actress win for Jennifer Coolidge — two of its biggest breakout stars just received the Kim Kardashian stamp of approval. Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò are the stars of SKIMS’ 2023 Valentine’s Day campaign.