Kim Kardashian West And Paris Hilton Reunited To Bring Back This Y2K Fashion Trend

Well with the help of her old pal, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian West is gearing up to launch the most anticipated SKIMS drop yet and it pays homage to one of their favorite Y2K fashion trends.

On Friday, the Insta-famous solution and loungewear brand announced that it would be releasing yet another lounge collection made entirely out of velour. The oh-so-soft fabric was at its height and originally made popular in the early 2000s by none other than the OG influencers Hilton and Kardashian West. A velour tracksuit, specifically made by Juicy Couture, was the pinnacle of early-aughts dressing and arguably remains as such. Fast-forward 20 years later, and the iconic duo are together again to promote one of Kardashian West's "favorite collection launches to date," she told Vogue in an interview.

Priced between $42 and $128, the new collection will feature a velour bandeau, crewneck tank top, pajama top, zip-up hoodie, joggers, wide leg-pants, and a long robe. All pieces will come in four signature colors — amethyst, honey, sienna, and smoke — and, as always, will come in inclusive sizing from XXS through 4X.

After spending over a year working on the velour collection, Kardashian West explained to Vogue, it will finally be available to purchase exclusively on SKIMS.com on Wednesday, Oct 21 at 12 p.m. ET. We highly suggest you set an alarm for this one, since we have a feeling that this particular drop will sell out very quickly.

See more of Hilton and Kardashian West in the SKIMS velour collection, below.

Courtesy of SKIMS

Courtesy of SKIMS