The last few weeks of summer are quickly approaching, which means it’s time to get in the rest of your warm-weather plans now. While you may be wondering what to do, the real burning question is what should you wear? If you’ve been dying to get off a trendy summer outfit, then a skort is the piece you need.

Skorts have been all the rage this summer. In 2020, we really saw the short-skirt combo make its way back into the limelight, due to the ultra popular tennis skirt trend. Now that tenniscore here to stay, along with the realization of how convenient it is to wear a skort, they’re back and better than ever. All summer long, skorts have become the happy medium between being comfortable and stylish in a mini skirt.

While we all remember the days of grade-school uniforms, the new skorts of today have been reimagined for literally any occasion, making them the perfect summer staple. Plus, with fall right around the corner, they’re an even better transitional piece that you can rock for a cool Gossip Girl moment while heading back to class or the office — it’s a win-win.

If you’re ready to finish out the summer strong, we gathered seven skorts, plus a variety of tops to match, to create the ultimate “It” girl skort outfit, no matter your plans.

Skort Outfit Idea No. 1: Going Out-Out

Regardless of summer slowly coming to an end, the act of going out is an all-year affair. Going for a cute mini skort look will have all the feels of a hot girl summer without the risk of any wardrobe malfunctions or slips.

Skort Outfit Idea No. 2: Hitting The Court & Working Out

If you’ve ever had the desire to hit the gym while wearing a skirt, or wanted to try your hand at tennis, then this outfit is for you. Athletic tennis skorts is an essential fashion piece for any sporty girl look. No racket needed, but bonus points if you use it.

Skort Outfit Idea No. 3: Outdoor Adventures

The beauty of the skort is that they’re functional for literally any outdoor activity, like a hike, for example. Imagine: You reach the top peak of a mountain and you’re standing proudly with your skort blowing in the wind. For your next outdoor outing, try rocking a skort, proving you can do just about anything in them.

Skort Outfit Idea No. 4: Brunches & Lunches

Elevate your usual brunch outfit with a skort-and-tank combo. From your favorite hole-in-the-wall joint to a buzzy spot with bottomless mimosas, you’ll be the talk of the brunch with this look, below.

Skort Outfit Idea No. 5: For Every Day

As mentioned above, you can do anything in a skort. Swap out your usual denim cut-offs or running shorts with a simple skort to make a day full of errands seem like an everyday flex for you.

Skort Outfit Idea No. 6: Back To School

Take it back to your uniform-day roots and try a plain pleated skort or an asymmetrical khaki skort to really channel that Gossip Girl 2.0 moment.

Skort Outfit Idea No. 7: Traveling

We know everyone is getting the travel bug out of their systems this summer. Whether you’re heading to the airport or doing a road trip, amp up your travel wardrobe with a smooth and effortless skort.