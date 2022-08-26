5 Sporty Glam Looks For Fall, According To These Stylish Celebrities

Fashion
As seen on Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and more.
There are a lot of trends that come and go, but one thing that remains constant is the need for both comfort and style. Recently, our favorite stars like Rihanna and Bella Hadid are opting for more sporty silhouettes — football jerseys, varsity jackets, and logo socks — while adding a bit of glam to the mix with bedazzled kitten heels and diamond-studded necklaces.
Dubbed the sporty glam look, it’s quickly climbing the ranks as one of the most sought-after “It” girl fashion trends of the season. Tap through to see five outfit ideas worn by these stylish celebs to channel your inner athlete off-duty, as well as items to shop, ahead.