Adidas by Stella McCartney's activewear is known for its fun patterns and prints while staying true to its sustainable core. So it's no surprise that the brand's latest Spring 2021 collection, called Futureplayground, is an ode to the next generation's environmentally and socially conscious youth. "I am continuously inspired by the world around us, and the people within it who are taking a stand for their communities and their planet," McCartney shared with NYLON via email.

Released on Friday, Jan. 15, Futureplayground is a two-part collection that combines modern silhouettes tied with sport and streetwear's expressive aesthetic. McCartney took design cues especially from female skate crews. "We’ve used beautiful floral prints and clashing colors that take inspiration from skater girls and street sport. I love their style so I wanted to bring that through. It’s a fun and playful collection designed for those as bold as the pieces," said the designer.

And for the first time, the entire collection was headed by a set of female activists, creators, and directors from different parts of the globe whose mission is to inspire and reshape the world. Director Anna Pollock featured longtime Stella McCartney ambassador Lourdes Leon, while Japanese artist Monika Mogi casted Yuri Hibon, who advocates for organic and sustainable farming, and archer Ren Hayakawa. Plus, London filmmaker Netti Hurley worked with model and mental health activist Georgia Moot and artist couple Calm and Violet.

The Futureplayground collection for Adidas by Stella McCartney ranges in price from $23 to $340 and is now available on the Adidas website and through the Adidas app. You can check out more from the campaign, below.

Courtesy of Adidas by Stella McCartney

Courtesy of Adidas by Stella McCartney

Courtesy of Adidas by Stella McCartney

Courtesy of Adidas by Stella McCartney