There may be no Coachella, Glastonbury, or any other major music festival this year, but there is Stellafest. Designer Stella McCartney has announced her namesake brand's first digital festival with a packed lineup including NYLON's latest It Girls Chloe x Halle, Kelis, Soko, and more. The festival will take place across the luxury label's digital channels, including its newly launched TikTok account.

The virtual event, which will take place from July 9 through 12, will benefit The National Network to End Domestic Violence. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, NNEDV has noted an increase in reports of domestic violence during lockdowns in countries across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. According to the UN Population Fund, at least 15 million more cases of domestic violence have come as a result of COVID-19.

"Artists from our community have come together to create a festival that is truly global – using technology and social media to bring the mosh pit onto your mobile," said McCartney in an official statement. "While I was sad not to see Dad and all the other great performers at Glastonbury this year, we have put together an incredible line up and are raising our voices to end violence against women, a cause more urgent now than ever."

Check out Stellafest's poster and full lineup, below.