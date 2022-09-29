The Best Denim Moments On The Street At Paris Fashion Week

If Diesel has anything to do with it, acid wash denim will be all the rage come spring. Denim is having a huge moment on the Spring 2023 runways thus far, but the timeless look is out in full force outside of the shows, too.
All over the streets of Paris this week, attendees have stepped out in modern, imaginative twists on the classic wardrobe staple. There are denim suits, corsets, and skirts, as well as the on-trend baggy look, jumpsuits, and the always beloved Canadian Tuxedo.
Case in point? There are many ways this forever favorite can be worked into an elevated look worthy of a street style photographer’s attention. Ahead, see the most creative denim looks coming out of Paris Fashion Week.