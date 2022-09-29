Jamie Feldman
Grace Van Patten wears denim blazer, corset, denim jeans, black laced top
Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Denim Moments On The Street At Paris Fashion Week

These jeans are anything but basic.

If Diesel has anything to do with it, acid wash denim will be all the rage come spring. Denim is having a huge moment on the Spring 2023 runways thus far, but the timeless look is out in full force outside of the shows, too.

All over the streets of Paris this week, attendees have stepped out in modern, imaginative twists on the classic wardrobe staple. There are denim suits, corsets, and skirts, as well as the on-trend baggy look, jumpsuits, and the always beloved Canadian Tuxedo.

Case in point? There are many ways this forever favorite can be worked into an elevated look worthy of a street style photographer’s attention. Ahead, see the most creative denim looks coming out of Paris Fashion Week.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A fringed, assymetrical moment.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There is nothing better than a jean jumpsuit.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The baggier, the better.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paired with another favorite — the bra as a shirt look.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nothing like a massive pocket.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This structured look hits all the right notes.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So cute when paired with a Y2K-favorite, the saddle bag.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Corsets, it seems, are here to stay.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A denim suit with a drawstring? Win-win.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A cropped jacket is the perfect touch.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Canadian Tux forever.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mixed and matched materials FTW.

