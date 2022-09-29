The Best Denim Moments On The Street At Paris Fashion Week

If Diesel has anything to do with it, acid wash denim will be all the rage come spring. Denim is having a huge moment on the Spring 2023 runways thus far, but the timeless look is out in full force outside of the shows, too.

All over the streets of Paris this week, attendees have stepped out in modern, imaginative twists on the classic wardrobe staple. There are denim suits, corsets, and skirts, as well as the on-trend baggy look, jumpsuits, and the always beloved Canadian Tuxedo.

Case in point? There are many ways this forever favorite can be worked into an elevated look worthy of a street style photographer’s attention. Ahead, see the most creative denim looks coming out of Paris Fashion Week.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A fringed, assymetrical moment.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There is nothing better than a jean jumpsuit.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The baggier, the better.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paired with another favorite — the bra as a shirt look.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nothing like a massive pocket.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This structured look hits all the right notes.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images So cute when paired with a Y2K-favorite, the saddle bag.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Corsets, it seems, are here to stay.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A denim suit with a drawstring? Win-win.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A cropped jacket is the perfect touch.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Canadian Tux forever.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mixed and matched materials FTW.