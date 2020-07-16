Studs' New Earrings Collection Is All About Girl Group Nostalgia

Do you find yourself longing for the days of the late '90s or early 2000s? Of course you do. So does Studs, which is why their new collection is all about girl bands. The new collection of studs, hoops, huggies, and ear cuffs is inspired by girl groups like TLC, Spice Girls, and Destiny's Child.

"Studs has always been obsessed with the '90s and 2000s. Our brand identity takes a lot from that era of pop culture, especially the style and aesthetic of iconic girl bands," says Studs founder Lisa Bubbers in a statement for NYLON. "Girl band style is fun, coordinated, trendy, and over-the-top but with a cool, risk-taking edge." The new collection, aptly called "Girl Band," channels that inspiration with pop culture symbols, like smiley faces, daisies, butterflies, and hearts, juxtaposed with barbed wire, safety pins, chains, and threaders.

To celebrate the new drop, Studs also partnered with the University of Florida's student-run magazine Rowdy to create some old school, teen magazine-style quizzes. Check out them out, below, to find out which girl group member suits you best, then shop the Stud's new Girl Band collection on its website now.

Courtesy of Studs

Courtesy of Studs