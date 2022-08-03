Los Angeles-based creative director and CEO Gavin Mathieu is taking his near-decade-old streetwear brand and collective Supervsn Studios to the next level. In partnership with Pacsun, Mathieu has just launched STUDIO, a new line of apparel and accessories set to drop four times a year with proceeds from each collection going towards funding mentorship programs to help guide the next generation of creatives and entrepreneurs.

“For a creative, the studio is the space where we create but also lends inspiration for the things we create,” Mathieu tells NYLON about the important meaning behind his new venture’s name. “So if the world is our studio, we have a responsibility to take care of our environment that in turn gives back to us. The concept of the studio is all of us — a global collective of creatives that all contribute to the greater vision.”

STUDIO’s debut collection is a mix of activewear pieces for the artist on the go, from graphic tees and cozy hoodies to logo trucker hats and functional track pants made from breathable nylon and lined with mesh. “I imagine STUDIO being the uniform for creative superheroes,” notes Mathieu.

When it comes to curating the best space to create, Mathieu always turns to music for help. “I listen to music every time I’m designing,” he says. “There are certain sonics and vibes that get me in the zone. I have go-to albums that I know to work for me — Life of Pablo, Kids See Ghosts, Indicud, Reasonable Doubt, House of Balloons, Gemini Rights — these have been working for me lately.”

Ahead, Mathieu shares the songs that have inspired his work recently for NYLON’s latest edition of “On Repeat.”

“Free Mind” - Tems

“This is a beautiful song. It always puts me in a good mood. If I was a DJ, I would always start with this song.”

“The Mission” - Bakar

“This is an inspiring and uplifting song about the mission. I’m on a mission here — trying to move the needle forward.”

“Immortal” - Kid Cudi

“I believe that energy never dies. When I’m creating my art, I’m putting my energy in the world that will live forever.”

“Can’t Stop (feat. Kanye West)” - Theophilus London

“I can’t stop.”

“Melody from Heaven” - Kirk Franklin

“My art and design process is very spiritual. This song speaks to me. The melody and the vision come from up above.”

“Mercury” - Steve Lacy

“Steve got the vibes right now. He’s tapped in.”

“Free” - SAULT

“This has one of those beats where you’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re about to get this done.’ Listen from 3:40 til the end of the song. Cleo Sol’s voice is magical.”

“I Just Want To Dance” - SAULT

“I feel like I’m doing my dance when I’m designing.”

“Skyline” - Brent Faiyaz

“This is the first song on one of my favorite albums.”

See more of Supervsn’s STUDIO debut collection, below, and shop everything online now, as well as at 100 select Pacsun locations nationwide.