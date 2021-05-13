Tanya Taylor Debuts Colorful Swimwear For Your Future Beach Trip

Tanya Taylor is officially getting into swimwear. The New York designer debuted the new launch with five styles on Thursday, and the collection is also available to shop on the namesake brand’s website.

In May 2020, Taylor previously collaborated with Summersalt on a swimwear capsule of printed suits, inspiring the designer to branch out into the category on her own.

“It has been a goal of mine to bring our colorful confidence and high energy happiness to swimwear for a long time. It can be an overwhelming and vulnerable experience for many women to bare their bodies, and I wanted to work with Summersalt because their dedication to quality and fit make women feel their best,” Taylor said last year. “We are calling our first-ever swim capsule the Brushstroke collection because we want to infuse their swimwear with our art and prints and hope women feel as confident and inspired wearing our swimsuits as they do wearing our ready-to-wear.”

Most styles in the Taylor’s debut solo swim collection are available in sizes XS up to 3X. To make things even better, each swimsuit is made from high-performance, eco-friendly fabric containing 78% recycled multifilament polyamide. Check out photos of the collection, below, and shop them for yourself online.

