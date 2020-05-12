For the first time ever, Summersalt is teaming up with a designer for its newest collection. Tanya Taylor had lent her hand for Summersalt's Brushstroke collection, featuring Taylor's hand-painted prints on the swimwear brand's size-inclusive suits.

"Summersalt has never partnered with a designer before, so in our first designer collaboration, it was imperative for us to work with someone that shared our brand values when it came to inclusivity, diversity and design," Summersalt Founder and CEO Lori Coulter said in an official statement. "We had long admired Tanya Taylor not only for her spectacular hand-painted prints, but also as a fellow female-run brand that has cultivated a successful business by making women of all sizes and backgrounds look and feel great."

The new collection features six styles, including two-piece sets and one-piece swimsuits, as well as a wrap skirt to throw on, whether or not you're headed to a body of water. The main goal for Summersalt and Tanya Taylor was to create swim pieces that made women of all sizes comfortable.

"It has been a goal of mine to bring our colorful confidence and high energy happiness to swimwear for a long time. It can be an overwhelming and vulnerable experience for many women to bare their bodies, and I wanted to work with Summersalt because their dedication to quality and fit make women feel their best," Taylor said. "We are calling our first-ever swim capsule the Brushstroke collection because we want to infuse their swimwear with our art and prints and hope women feel as confident and inspired wearing our swimsuits as they do wearing our ready-to-wear."

You can shop the new Brushstroke collection on Summersalt and Tanya Taylor's websites. Check out images from the campaign, below.

Courtesy of Summersalt x Tanya Taylor

Courtesy of Summersalt x Tanya Taylor