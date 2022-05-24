Teva’s New Sandals Are Destined to Be Your Go-To Summer Shoes

Summer is right around the corner, which means the warmer weather calls for switching out our chunky boots and high-top shoes for more comfy and breezy alternatives. Luckily, Teva’s latest collection is full of options for your upcoming vacation and outdoor plans.

The California-based shoe brand has unveiled its Spring 2022 release, reimagining some of its classic silhouettes and introducing a new modern look, so that you can live out your “hot girl summer” both in comfort and style.

Leading the 13-piece collection is Teva’s newest Zymic sandals ($80), which are best suited for those easy hikes or just simply browsing around town. The sandal is crafted from a recycled EVA Max-Comf footbed and the upper is cushioned with webbing straps to wear all day long. The Zymic also comes in five colorways, including Light Multi, Sesame, Sunflower, Aloe, and Black.

Teva’s Zymic Sandals in Light Multi. Teva’s Zymic Sandals in Sesame. Teva’s Zymic Sandals in Black/Sunflower. Teva’s Zymic Sandals in Aloe. Teva’s Zymic Sandals in Black. Courtesy of Teva

Aside from Teva’s brand new silhouette, other key styles from the Spring 2022 collection include the Revive 95 Slide ($60) and the Universal Slide ($50), which were revamped with recycled materials. The cult-favorite shoe brand also released its Original and Flatform Universal sandals ($55-$65) coming in a cottagecore-inspired spin for picnic dates and park hangs. The sandals boast printed cotton straps and vibrant webbing embroidered with cherries, lime slices, and florals.

Just in time for June, Teva’s newly-launched 2022 Pride Collection includes its Original Universal and Midform Universal Pride silhouettes, priced at $65. In celebration of Pride Month, you can find designer Daniel Quasar’s Progress Pride Flag ribbon stitched along the shoe straps, which represents trans and non-binary individuals on top of marginalized communities of color and those living with AIDS. Some of the sandals also come with rainbow-printed platform soles.

Courtesy of Teva

Courtesy of Teva

You can now get your hands on Teva’s Spring 2022 collection exclusively online at Teva.com. See the full collection, including the Zymic sandals, in action from the brand’s official “Strap In To” campaign images, below.

Courtesy of Teva

Courtesy of Teva

Courtesy of Teva

Courtesy of Teva

Disclosure: Teva hosted a press trip, providing travel and accommodations, for me to cover its latest launch.