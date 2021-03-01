Fashion
Every Red Carpet Look From The 2021 Golden Globes
This year's awards season is officially on.
From New York to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, awards season is officially here. On Sunday evening, the 2021 Golden Globes red carpet kicked off the festivities with high-glamour fashion moments. Much like last year, most celebrities are getting dressed and virtually showcasing their hotly anticipated ensembles online.
Elle Fanning, who's nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for her leading role in The Great, wore a royal-inspired gown by Gucci and jewelry from Fred Leighton. "Thank you @alessandro_michele for this glorious dress!" she wrote on Instagram. "I heart @gucci forever!"
Meanwhile, Andra Day, whose The United States vs. Billie Holiday starring role nabbed her a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama, wore a Chanel haute couture look from the French house's Spring 2021 collection. The long, gray silk tulle dress is fully embroidered with a sequin macramé bodice that took more than 1,000 hours to create. The label also dressed its longtime ambassador Margot Robbie in a Spring 2021 look from its ready-to-wear collection, as well as Daisy Edgar-Jones, who's nominated for Best Actress in the Limited Series Normal People, in haute couture, and Shira Haas, a nominee for Best Actress in the Limited Series Unorthodox, in a black, strapless fantasy tweed dress with a sheer silk skirt.
See the best fashion moments from the 2021 Golden Globes, below, and keep checking back for more as we update our list.
Elle Fanning in Gucci
Andra Day in Chanel Haute Couture
Eiza González in Versace
Nicola Coughlan in Molly Goddard
Kiersey Clemons in Prabal Gurung
Sarah Hyland in Monique Lhuillier
Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta
Jane Levy in Oscar De La Renta
Dan Levy in Valentino
Angela Bassett in Dolce & Gabbana
Audrey Grace Marshall in REDValentino
Celeste Waite in Gucci
Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli
Kaley Cuoco in Oscar de la Renta
Julia Garner in Prada
Tina Fey in Versace
Rosamund Pike in Molly Goddard
Cynthia Erivo in Valentino Couture
Maya Rudolph in Valentino
Amy Poehler in Moschino
Margot Robbie in Chanel
Gillian Anderson in Dior Haute Couture
H.E.R. in Valentino
Lily Collins in Saint Laurent
Salma Hayek in Alexander McQueen
Sarah Paulson in Prada
Gal Gadot in custom Givenchy
Kristen Wiig in Prada
Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti
Emma Corrin in Miu Miu
Catherine O'Hara in custom Vera Wang
Kate Hudson in custom Louis Vuitton
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Haute Couture
Laura Dern in Givenchy
Maria Bakalova in Giorgio Armani Privé
Sydney Sweeney
Storm Reid in Oscar de la Renta
Lana Condor in Monique Lhuillier
Liza Koshy in Labourjoisie
Renée Zellweger in custom Giorgio Armani Privé
Bryce Dallas Howard in Temperley London (secondhand via The RealReal)
Carey Mulligan in Prada
Regina King in custom Louis Vuitton
Shira Haas in Chanel
Laverne Cox in Thai Nguyen Atelier
Isla Fisher in Alex Perry
Jo Ellen Pellman in Jonathan Cohen
Awkwafina in Gucci
Nicole Kidman in Louis Vuitton
