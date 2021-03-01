Every Red Carpet Look From The 2021 Golden Globes

From New York to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, awards season is officially here. On Sunday evening, the 2021 Golden Globes red carpet kicked off the festivities with high-glamour fashion moments. Much like last year, most celebrities are getting dressed and virtually showcasing their hotly anticipated ensembles online.

Elle Fanning, who's nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for her leading role in The Great, wore a royal-inspired gown by Gucci and jewelry from Fred Leighton. "Thank you @alessandro_michele for this glorious dress!" she wrote on Instagram. "I heart @gucci forever!"

Meanwhile, Andra Day, whose The United States vs. Billie Holiday starring role nabbed her a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama, wore a Chanel haute couture look from the French house's Spring 2021 collection. The long, gray silk tulle dress is fully embroidered with a sequin macramé bodice that took more than 1,000 hours to create. The label also dressed its longtime ambassador Margot Robbie in a Spring 2021 look from its ready-to-wear collection, as well as Daisy Edgar-Jones, who's nominated for Best Actress in the Limited Series Normal People, in haute couture, and Shira Haas, a nominee for Best Actress in the Limited Series Unorthodox, in a black, strapless fantasy tweed dress with a sheer silk skirt.

See the best fashion moments from the 2021 Golden Globes, below, and keep checking back for more as we update our list.

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Andra Day in Chanel Haute Couture

Eiza González in Versace

Nicola Coughlan in Molly Goddard

Kiersey Clemons in Prabal Gurung

Sarah Hyland in Monique Lhuillier

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta

Jane Levy in Oscar De La Renta

Dan Levy in Valentino

Angela Bassett in Dolce & Gabbana

Audrey Grace Marshall in REDValentino

Celeste Waite in Gucci

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli

Kaley Cuoco in Oscar de la Renta

Julia Garner in Prada

Tina Fey in Versace

Rosamund Pike in Molly Goddard

Cynthia Erivo in Valentino Couture

Maya Rudolph in Valentino

Amy Poehler in Moschino

Margot Robbie in Chanel

Gillian Anderson in Dior Haute Couture

H.E.R. in Valentino

Lily Collins in Saint Laurent

Salma Hayek in Alexander McQueen

Sarah Paulson in Prada

Gal Gadot in custom Givenchy

Kristen Wiig in Prada

Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu

Catherine O'Hara in custom Vera Wang

Kate Hudson in custom Louis Vuitton

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Haute Couture

Laura Dern in Givenchy

Maria Bakalova in Giorgio Armani Privé

Sydney Sweeney

Storm Reid in Oscar de la Renta

Lana Condor in Monique Lhuillier

Liza Koshy in Labourjoisie

Renée Zellweger in custom Giorgio Armani Privé

Bryce Dallas Howard in Temperley London (secondhand via The RealReal)

Carey Mulligan in Prada

Regina King in custom Louis Vuitton

Shira Haas in Chanel

Laverne Cox in Thai Nguyen Atelier

Isla Fisher in Alex Perry

Jo Ellen Pellman in Jonathan Cohen

Awkwafina in Gucci

Nicole Kidman in Louis Vuitton