Fashion
The iconic ‘90s film could fill up an entire vision board.
Cruel Intentions is known for a lot of things, but we’re here to talk about the movie’s fashion. The preppy polos, the tailored blazers, the ‘90s everything. To channel your inner wealthy prep school student, check out the film’s best style moments ahead.
