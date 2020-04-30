The 2020 Met Gala may not be happening on Monday, along with The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute exhibition being postponed, but that hasn't stopped Vogue from giving a little sneak peek of About Time: Fashion and Duration. On Wednesday, the fashion publication released images (shot by Annie Leibovitz) of some of the designs on display, which will likely appear in its May 2020 print issue. The preview includes a conversation with the Costume Institute's curator Andrew Bolton and how he's handling his work during the current crisis.

"I feel that fashion at the moment is grappling with ephemerality and impermanence," Bolton said. "And I thought that drawing out the tensions — between change and endurance and transience and permanence and persistence — might be a nice way to create more of a consciousness about fashion going forward."

About Time is now set to open on October 29, but Bolton is making it worth the wait, diving deep into designers' archives to create a history of fashion from 1870 to 2020.

"I think it's a quest of any designer to look for...I will not say 'eternity,' but a certain longevity in your work," said Nicolas Ghesquière, co-chair of the exhibit and Louis Vuitton's creative director. "It's fashion, and it's great to witness our time and to say, 'This is what I feel for now, for exactly now, at this moment,' but when your clothes live longer — when your style lives longer — I think that's the best thing."

See more photos from About Time, below, and visit Vogue.com for more.