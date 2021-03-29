PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Sophia Roe wears sunglasses, a white polo shirt, a green pullover from Lac...
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Mini Skirt Trends You'll Want To Wear All Summer

It’s time to show some leg.

With warmer weather almost here, the words of Drake come to mind: “start wearing less and going out more” — if you’re into that of course. Although the going-out part might still seem a bit too far-fetched right now, we can’t wait to say goodbye to our baggy sweats and start showing some leg with our go-to style option for the summer: mini skirts.

If you’re looking for an alternative to your favorite shorts, luckily there are plenty of mini skirt styles to choose. Our favorite options take cues from the mid-2000s, early ‘90s, and even the ‘60s with updated versions these classic trends. From pleated and sporty to classic mod skirts, you can choose from a slew of silhouettes and cuts to experiment with this summer.

Below, we’ve broken down our five favorite mini skirt trends with a few shopping suggestions you’ll be sure to love.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Mini Skirt Summer Trend #1: Pleated

Last summer, a pleated tennis skirt was the “It” item to have and it’s still going strong this year, while adding in fun pastels, old-school plaids, and bold patterns.

Tessa Tennis Skirt
Garage
Sunday Best Olive Mini Skirt
Aritzia
Charlene Mini Skirt
Princess Polly
Danzy x REVOLVE Tennis Skirt
Revolve

Mini Skirt Summer Trend #2: Athletic

Perhaps the casual, sporty vibes of sweatsuits from the past year have inspired the mini skirt to get a similar makeover. With a fresh pair of sneakers, this look could never go wrong.

Blue Baby Girl Skirt
Akna
Nike Sportswear Icon Clash Woven Skirt
Ssense
Angel Print Mini Skirt
Jaded London
Asos 4505 Tennis Skirt In Terrycloth
ASOS

Mini Skirt Summer Trend #3: Micro

This style might not be for everyday activities, but micro minis have become such a cute statement piece to your wardrobe. If you’re planning your post-vaccination party ‘fit or just want to post up on the ‘gram, you’ll be sure to turn heads in one of these.

Atala Velvet Pink Mini Skirt
Hidden Cult
Gauge 81 Tulua Mini Skirt
Nieman Marcus
Let Me Know Handkerchief Ruched Mini Skirt
Tobi
Amy Skirt
I.AM.GIA.

Mini Skirt Summer Trend #4: Denim

A denim mini skirt is a classic staple when it comes to summer dressing. Switch up your traditional T-shirt and jeans combo for a cute tank and one of these denim pieces as your new go-to outfit.

GRLFRND Eva Denim Mini Skirt
Intermix
Model Mini Diablo
Ksubi
Curve Love Denim Mini Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
The Corey
Boyish

Mini Skirt Summer Trend #5: Mod & A-Line

You may not know this, but it’s said that the mini skirt was first invented in the ‘60s during the “mod” era in London. The first few mod mini skirts were often in an A-line silhouette, and today, the style is making a comeback in fun patterns and some slit detailing.

HOUNDSTOOTH SKORT
Zara
UO Rosie Notched Pelmet Mini Skirt
Urban Outfitters
Buckle Belt Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Local Heros Back To The 70s Floral Mini Skirt
Dolls Kill