With warmer weather almost here, the words of Drake come to mind: “start wearing less and going out more” — if you’re into that of course. Although the going-out part might still seem a bit too far-fetched right now, we can’t wait to say goodbye to our baggy sweats and start showing some leg with our go-to style option for the summer: mini skirts.

If you’re looking for an alternative to your favorite shorts, luckily there are plenty of mini skirt styles to choose. Our favorite options take cues from the mid-2000s, early ‘90s, and even the ‘60s with updated versions these classic trends. From pleated and sporty to classic mod skirts, you can choose from a slew of silhouettes and cuts to experiment with this summer.

Below, we’ve broken down our five favorite mini skirt trends with a few shopping suggestions you’ll be sure to love.

Mini Skirt Summer Trend #1: Pleated

Last summer, a pleated tennis skirt was the “It” item to have and it’s still going strong this year, while adding in fun pastels, old-school plaids, and bold patterns.

Mini Skirt Summer Trend #2: Athletic

Perhaps the casual, sporty vibes of sweatsuits from the past year have inspired the mini skirt to get a similar makeover. With a fresh pair of sneakers, this look could never go wrong.

Mini Skirt Summer Trend #3: Micro

This style might not be for everyday activities, but micro minis have become such a cute statement piece to your wardrobe. If you’re planning your post-vaccination party ‘fit or just want to post up on the ‘gram, you’ll be sure to turn heads in one of these.

Mini Skirt Summer Trend #4: Denim

A denim mini skirt is a classic staple when it comes to summer dressing. Switch up your traditional T-shirt and jeans combo for a cute tank and one of these denim pieces as your new go-to outfit.

Mini Skirt Summer Trend #5: Mod & A-Line

You may not know this, but it’s said that the mini skirt was first invented in the ‘60s during the “mod” era in London. The first few mod mini skirts were often in an A-line silhouette, and today, the style is making a comeback in fun patterns and some slit detailing.