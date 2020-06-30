Erika Harwood
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Coolest Tennis & Pleated Mini Skirts To Wear With Everything

No racket required.

fb
tw

Now that the U.S. Open is officially a go this year, it's time to get your on-and-off-court style match-day ready. Whether you're an aspiring Serena Williams or didn't know there's a difference between the words "racket" and "racquet" until just now, there is a tennis skirt out there for you.

Not all pleated miniskirts are created equal, and that is especially true during the summer when lightweight and flowing fabrics are not just an option, but a written-in-stone requirement. These are not the wool mini skirts from a school uniform — though, we found a few plaid options if academia is your style inspiration — but its shorter, breathable relative you can actually live in. Or play tennis in. No pressure.

From high-waisted, heavily pleated options to bright patterned skorts (yes, skorts!), there is a tennis skirt to fit everyone's summer aesthetic this year, even if the closest you get to a tennis court is on your couch watching the U.S. Open. Sure, you could use those secret interior pockets to store spare tennis balls, or you could slip your phone in there and take your style off the court.

Below, some of the best tennis skirt options that would make you Wimbledon's best dressed (which isn't a real contest, but definitely should be).

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bershka pleated skirt in blue
Bershka

A heavy-pleated mini skirt in a fitting color for summer.

Like a Pro Pleated Mini Skirt
ModCloth

A high-waisted skirt to pair with just about anything.

Tennis Skirt
Los Angeles Apparel

The ultimate pleated skirt that comes in just about every color under the sun.

Match Point Printed Skort
Athleta

Because a camo option is necessary.

Occurrence Skirt
C/MEO

This isn't your typical tennis skirt, thanks to the slanted side pockets.

Women’s SPORT Ultra Dry Pleated Tennis Skirt
Lacoste

If you want to stick with a classic, try Lacoste's tennis skirt.

JoJo Skirt (White Polka Dot)
Dona Jo

Subtle pleats for those not looking for a full-on school uniform vibe.

Pleated Skirt
H&M

Or opt for full-on plaid *and* pleats, if school uniform is your style inspiration.

Mesh Detail Tennis Skirt
Carbon38

Mesh AND pleats. What more could you want?

Lucky in Love BMS Hi Retro Color Block Pleated Skirt
Lucky in Love

A serious throwback to the colors and patterns of the '90s.

Tennis Mini Skirt
ASOS DESIGN

This skirt in a mustard yellow will be great for your fall wardrobe, too.

Maria
Nike

Yes, this can be worn while actively playing tennis, but the stripes make it too cool to wear just while working out.

Kensington Charcoal Pleated Skirt
J. Ing

This skirt is giving us Thom Browne vibes, without the large price tag.

Barbara Pleated Mini Skirt - Electric Blue
PH5

Leave it to PH5 to do a cool take on gingham print.

Dixon Skort
Amanda Uprichard

This all-black skirt can be dressed up or down.

Plus Tartan High Waist Pleated Skirt
Shein

Calling all 'Clueless' fans!