Now that the U.S. Open is officially a go this year, it's time to get your on-and-off-court style match-day ready. Whether you're an aspiring Serena Williams or didn't know there's a difference between the words "racket" and "racquet" until just now, there is a tennis skirt out there for you.

Not all pleated miniskirts are created equal, and that is especially true during the summer when lightweight and flowing fabrics are not just an option, but a written-in-stone requirement. These are not the wool mini skirts from a school uniform — though, we found a few plaid options if academia is your style inspiration — but its shorter, breathable relative you can actually live in. Or play tennis in. No pressure.

From high-waisted, heavily pleated options to bright patterned skorts (yes, skorts!), there is a tennis skirt to fit everyone's summer aesthetic this year, even if the closest you get to a tennis court is on your couch watching the U.S. Open. Sure, you could use those secret interior pockets to store spare tennis balls, or you could slip your phone in there and take your style off the court.

Below, some of the best tennis skirt options that would make you Wimbledon's best dressed (which isn't a real contest, but definitely should be).

