The tumultuous tenure of Victoria's Secret is headed to the small screen. The Hollywood Reporter announced that a new three-part docuseries on the fashion brand, titled The Rise and Fall of Victoria's Secret, has been picked up by Hulu, and will document its rise to the apex of lingerie to a downfall marred by workplace toxicity, sexism, and financial woes.

The annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was once the prized tentpole for the brand, bringing in models like Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, and Heidi Klum, in addition to top-tier performers from Justin Bieber to Rihanna. What was once the holy grail for rising supermodels was officially canceled in 2019 in response to declining profits and and dwindling ratings.

"We didn't see a material impact on the next few days results," L Brands CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "We'll be communicating to customers, but nothing that I would say is similar in magnitude to the Fashion Show. With that said, it was a very important part of the brand building of this business and was an important aspect of the brand and a remarkable marketing achievement."

The Rise and Fall of Victoria's Secret is in the works from director Matt Tyrnauer and Peter Berg's Film 45 and is scheduled to air in early 2022.