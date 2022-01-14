Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Kick Off 2022 With A New Spotify Playlist

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row is still going strong with its monthly Spotify playlists. The luxury label kicked off 2022 with a whole new set of songs to get you through the rest of January.

The 30-track mix starts with the disco song that pays homage to the city of The Row’s HQ and Olsens’ home base ( “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey), along with French jazz from Cortex, psych rock from Nigerian band Ofege, and some classic soul from the New Orleans queen herself, Irma Thomas, who graces the cover artwork for January’s release. Of course, a playlist from The Row wouldn’t be complete without some electronic music, including songs from Massive Attack, Bent, and Air.

The Row’s monthly Spotify playlists have been going strong since April 2020, when a slew of fashion houses were finding new ways to connect with their followers during lockdown. Music has always been seamless way to expand the world of a brand, and what makes The Row’s offerings so unique is that they give an extra, tiny glimpse into the interests of its always-elusive design duo. And what better way to learn more about someone than through their Spotify queue?

On Friday morning, The Row took to Instagram Stories to promote its latest drop, calling out a few music favorites, like Emitt Rhodes, China Crisis, Eric Burdon & War, and Cornelius. Kickstart the new year and check out The Row’s full January 2022 playlist, below.