Copelyn Bengel
16 Shrug Sweaters For Your In-Between-Seasons Knitwear Needs

The 2000s are calling.

Breaking news: Early-aughts wardrobe favorite shrug sweaters are back and better than ever. Your inner Hannah Montana-fangirl will love this updated and very refined version of the shrug (or bolero sweater) she knew and loved. The new take on this knitwear look is an elevated iteration and the fad is quickly spreading across brands, celebrities, and, of course, Instagram, so it's time to jump in.

The shrug trend is rapidly popping up from luxury designers, such as Prada and Peter Do, to budget-friendly brands like Akira and Garage Clothing. And as one of our top predictions for 2021 fashion trends, this hybrid piece is the perfect transition knit for those in-between-seasons days. Paired over a midi slip dress or with a coordinating sweater-tank and jeans, this look can take you from fall to winter to spring and beyond.

As you pick the best pieces for your new wardrobe, this up-and-coming trend is sure to be your go-to garment year-round. Below, we've picked 16 of the best shrug sweaters you need to add to your closet now.

Liyy Knit Arm Warmers
Bella Barnett

This turtleneck arm warmer is a classic style in a chunky knit.

Turtleneck Solid Arm Warmer Cropped Sweater
Lovely Erica

In fluorescent pink, this shrug is your guaranteed statement piece for any look.

Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Shrug
Peter Do

Paired with a monochromatic look, this gray knit is the perfect look topper.

Collusion Shrug Top In Black
ASOS

This 2-in-1 piece has a shrug and cami pairing, ideal for simple dressers.

Super Crop Bolero Sweater
The Frankie Shop

This bolero sweater features a rib knit and pairs perfectly over a white button down for an elevated look.

Bolero Knit Set
Salon de Yohn

This knit set offers the best of both worlds, a sleeveless sweater and a cropped shrug.

Fireside Ultra Cropped Sweater
Akira

With a crossover design and voluminous sleeves, this shrug sweater is on trend in more ways than one.

Turtleneck Sweater Sleeve Scarf
Eloquii

In a rich chocolate tone, this shrug makes for an ideal fall layering piece.

Hoisery Stirrup Top
Dion Lee

This shrug is lightweight in a feminine sherbert tone perfect for spring.

Lurex Shrug
Garage Clothing

This ribbed lurex shrug has multicolored threads giving it a cool iridescent look.

Cashmere Cropped Shrug
COS

A more proper shrug, this cashmere piece is an easy throw-over for your winter looks.

City Escape Cropped Cable Knit Sweater
Vamp

In a classic cable knit, this cream shrug can carry a tonal outfit.

Her Sugar Coated Dreams Fuzzy Shrug
Club Exx

This extra-fuzzy shrug is a girly pink tone and has a bra and briefs to match.

Black Chain Link Knit Bolero
Pixie Market

With chain necklace detail, this shrug is your jewelry, too.

Turtleneck Knit Bolero Sleeve in Ivory
The Dallant

This shrug sweater has a bulky knit for winter and can be wrapped around as a scarf for fall.

Cropped Fluffy Arm Warmer Sweater
Emmiol

This fluffy shrug gives you a triple threat: texture, style, and comfort.