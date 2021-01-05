Breaking news: Early-aughts wardrobe favorite shrug sweaters are back and better than ever. Your inner Hannah Montana-fangirl will love this updated and very refined version of the shrug (or bolero sweater) she knew and loved. The new take on this knitwear look is an elevated iteration and the fad is quickly spreading across brands, celebrities, and, of course, Instagram, so it's time to jump in.

The shrug trend is rapidly popping up from luxury designers, such as Prada and Peter Do, to budget-friendly brands like Akira and Garage Clothing. And as one of our top predictions for 2021 fashion trends, this hybrid piece is the perfect transition knit for those in-between-seasons days. Paired over a midi slip dress or with a coordinating sweater-tank and jeans, this look can take you from fall to winter to spring and beyond.

As you pick the best pieces for your new wardrobe, this up-and-coming trend is sure to be your go-to garment year-round. Below, we've picked 16 of the best shrug sweaters you need to add to your closet now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.