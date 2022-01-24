Thierry Mugler’s Best Designs Over the Years, From Runway To Red Carpet Looks

Fashion
In honor of the late French designer, who died at 73.
Manfred Thierry Mugler, one of fashion’s most influential designers, died at age 73. The sudden news was confirmed in an Instagram post by his family and fashion house on Sunday, Jan. 23.
Known for his futuristic and sculptural designs, Mugler’s innovative vision has been admired by many over the decades, even after his retirement from his fashion label in the early 2000s.
Look back at some of Thierry Mugler’s best fashion moments throughout his career, from the catwalk to pop-culture moments and more, ahead.