Thom Browne’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Had A Celebrity-Studded Front Row

Fashion
Featuring Tommy Dorfman, Maisie Williams, Evan Mock and more.
On Friday, April 29, Thom Browne finally presented his Fall 2022 collection in New York City. Inspired by the concept of “misfit toys,” the runway show included a total of 48 looks, featuring Browne’s classic gray suits and pleated skirts alongside over-the-top silhouettes and quirky animal-shaped handbags.
Along with a stunning runway show were none other than a roster of celebrity guests spotted in the front row and dressed in Browne’s signature suits and stripes. Ahead, check out the best-dressed style stars at Thom Browne’s Fall 2022 runway show.