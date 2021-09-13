Timothée Chalamet Wore Converse Sneakers On The 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Timothée Chalamet arrived at the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, fulfilling his duties as the major event’s co-chair, alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman. The Dune star wore Haider Ackermann, Rick Owens, and Converse sneakers.

“This is a bit of everything,” he told Vogue red carpet co-host Keke Palmer.

Keeping up with this his casual footwear, Chalamet paired his tailored jacket with white sweatpants, which were pinned with vintage Cartier brooches from 1928.

Ahead of his red carpet appearance (his first ever for the Met Gala), Chalamet took to Instagram Live, giving his followers an inside look at the Met’s Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. During the live session, Chalamet seemed to be wearing part of his red carpet look, which was also in all white and included Converse sneakers. So, it’s likely that he wrapped up his exhibit tour, threw on a jacket, and hit the red carpet for his highly anticipated appearance.

See more of Timothée Chalamet’s 2021 Met Gala red carpet look in more detail, below.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

