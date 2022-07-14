After a three-year hiatus, Tommy Hilfiger is returning to New York Fashion Week with a live runway show and interactive experience — both in-person and online. The anticipated event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Skyline Drive-In, located in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint. Tommy Hilfiger’s most recent runway show took place in London in February 2020.

“My heart immediately went to New York’s iconic creative culture when I thought about where to launch our return to fashion week. This is where fashion, art, music, and entertainment was all coming together when I first started out in the industry,” said Tommy Hilfiger in an official statement. “And today, it is still this approach that inspires me to engage with the cutting-edge communities building new creative experiences. This season is all about the collision of my favorite archival inspirations with new live event concepts and virtual worlds. It’s the perfect expression of what we stand for as we pay homage to our roots with a return to NYFW.”

Since picking up a “See Now, Buy Now” business model in 2016, Hilfiger will showcase his Fall 2022 collection (while most brands will be presenting for Spring 2023 in New York). The runway show will also take place in the metaverse with a livestream on Roblox, the online gaming platform that the brand has been collaborating with since December 2021. Not only will Roblox’s 50 million daily users get to witness a designer runway show, but they’ll also have the chance to purchase exclusive items for their own digital avatars.

Though the official calendar for New York Fashion Week has yet to be announced, Hilfiger will be joined by another major brand making its return to the schedule. In June, Puma revealed that it will present “Futrograde,” an immersive runway show, in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 9 p.m. The event will feature men’s and women’s collections, upcoming collaborations, and special appearances from the sportswear label’s family of athletes and celebrities. Perhaps a Dua Lipa cameo, too? Fingers crossed.