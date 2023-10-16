Fashion
Turn Heads With These 9 Bold Halloween Looks From ROMWE
Scary never looked so stylish.
Spooky Squads, assemble! The ghostly decor is up and fall-themed beverages are abundantly flowing, but you still have one thing missing: your Halloween costume. Thankfully, ROMWE has a wide variety of pieces that offer ample opportunity for costumes, no matter what you’re thinking of dressing up as. It’s easy to get excited about #ROMWESpookySZN when you look at the retailer’s offerings, which include everything from hooded capes and flowy skirts to velvet dresses. (You’ll be able to become a stylish vampire, a hauntingly chic bride, or the head of a witch coven with those pieces alone!) Plus, the retailer has tons of officially licensed costumes, including an exclusive Corpse Bride collection, for even more Halloween inspo.
If your goal is to be ghoulish and glamorous, #TeamROMWE has your back. You’ll be able to get everything you need for your costume at ROMWE, so once you decide what you’re going to be, you can stock up on accessories and jewelry to add even more pizzazz. Ahead, see nine of the top looks from ROMWE’s Halloween collection — with fun tips on how to put them together. Then, all you’ll have to do is get ready to win all of the Halloween costume contests!
Shop The Stylish & Scary Looks Below
Fall might be the time for cozy sweaters, but this stylishly spooky cardigan will take the number-one spot in your collection of knits. If you have a Halloween birthday dinner to attend, this will look great over a slip dress and fishnets. Add chunky platforms to give it a '90s vibe.
There's clearly nothing basic about this black tee, but it can be a surprisingly versatile piece if you’re still in the brainstorming phase of costume planning. Add a hat and a long black skirt, and you're instantly transformed into the head of a coven. Alternatively, wear some gray makeup and carry a guitar for a haunted singer-songwriter look.
Are you the headmistress of a school for evil witches, or the matriarch of a vampire family? This gorgeous velvet puff-sleeve dress has some seriously glam costume flexibility. Style it with pointy black ankle boots and lace gloves to look scarily stunning either way.
If you’re attending a few Halloween parties this year, consider this ghostly white skirt, which has loads of costume possibilities. Pair it with a corset tank and fairy wings for a magical forest pixie vibe, or style it with a white veil to transform into a newlywed of the undead.
If you don't want to wear a full-out costume, show off your Halloween spirit with this pumpkin sweater. Wear it to a haunted house with a cute mini skirt, knee high socks, and platforms. Then, switch up your look for the pumpkin patch by pairing it with blue jeans and lace-up boots.