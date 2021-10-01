K-Pop Group TWICE’s Best Fashion Moments Through The Years

Fashion
We’ve got all “The Feels” from K-pop’s biggest girl group.
K-pop girl group TWICE is undoubtedly the most influential group of all time. After competing in the reality survival show SIXTEEN, the nine-member group finally debuted in 2015 and quickly stole the hearts of many all over the globe.
Over the years, TWICE became known for being trendsetters in music and in fashion, experimenting with coordinating outfits, like flattering gowns and even fun costumes.
Walk through some of our favorite red carpet looks from TWICE, as we celebrate their first English single, titled “The Feels,” ahead.
Shortly after their debut with “Like OOH-AHH,” the girl group wore black-and-white looks to one of their first red carpet appearances at The Peanuts Movie premiere in Seoul.