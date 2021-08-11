13 Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram

Carrie Bradshaw once said that she was “cheating on furniture with fashion” during Season 5 of Sex and the City, and the phrase has had style aficionados, like myself, in a chokehold ever since. While the cheeky quote means that investing in your home puts revamping your wardrobe on the back-burner, Bradshaw’s words really signify the importance of curating your living space — just as you would your closet. Much like scoping out a new handbag or pair of shoes, sourcing that perfect couch requires a certain level of savvy, and according to experts, going the secondhand route is a winning choice every time. Luckily, there’s currently a plethora of vintage furniture stores to choose from, especially on Instagram, which has become both a shopping and inspiration source for style-minded homebodies.

Social media has become a hub for fashion brand discovery, and the same is true in the interior space, as carefully curated shops filled with secondhand furniture and thrifted kitschy decor infiltrate your Instagram feed. Tastemakers @mariemag and @alyssainthecity are both prime examples of the way in which fashion and home design continue to intersect, introducing their followers to the must-know destinations and decorating tips to ensure your space is as aesthetically pleasing as your outfits.

“The vintage decor market has exploded because now everything is so hypervisible, but the ethos is the same as it was pre-internet,” Jenn Gerald, founder of vintage decor shop Haus of Jaycee, tells NYLON. “The obvious benefit is sustainability, not having to use new materials or any more manufacturing labor to bring an item to life. But beyond that, the real benefit is the uniqueness. Especially in today’s world where it’s so easy to replicate someone’s home, vintage decor allows you to put a truly personal stamp on your own space because you’re much less likely to see your things at a friend’s house.”

Much like when shopping for clothes, where your search begins also depends on the type of vintage furniture and decor items that you’re looking for. If you want a cult find, like an influencer-approved mushroom lamp, or something more rare like that compact vanity from Luigi Massoni, a heavily curated boutique, such as Form Vintage or Coming Soon, is the way to go. (So long as you act fast, as the good pieces go quickly.) However, if you want to find a truly unique piece that may require a bit more gravitas, you’ll want to go with Dobbin St. Co-Op in the heart of Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood. It’s known for its ’70s-style offerings, a number of which are made from solid wood and other sturdy materials to ensure longevity.

Offering a bit more insight from a seller’s perspective, Gerald explains her careful thought process and how she decides what makes the cut: “I personally care quite a bit about creating a brand-specific aesthetic, so there are quite a few items that I’ll pass on just because they’re not right for my shop. I’m looking for things that fit a certain sweet spot of being vintage but that could also fit in a contemporary home. I also look for things in very good condition of course; I am dealing with items that are older, and so I need to consider exactly how pre-loved they are — check for any serious hairline cracks, etc. Anything that doesn’t go with the aesthetic or sadly does but is not in good condition, I will pass up on.”

To begin curating the rest of your space to match your well-rounded wardrobe, ahead is a short-list of vintage destinations with furniture and decor offerings worth perusing.

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: Abigail Bell Vintage

This Brooklyn-based vintage destination is where you go when you’re looking for influencer-approved pieces (and tons of quirky interior inspo). With nearly 84,000 followers on Instagram, Abigail Bell Vintage is known for its statement-making light fixtures, like the mushroom-top lamp that’s been all over your feeds the last few years. However, the shop has its fair share of accent chairs and light-up wave mirrors, too. Be sure to turn on the brand’s post notifications so that you’re among the first to know when a new product goes live to ensure you don’t miss out on the best of the best.

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: Dobbin St. Co-Op

One of many vintage furniture shops located in the heart of Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, Dobbin St. Co-Op is the place to go for those major purchases for which you require high-level quality that won’t break the bank. Big-ticket items like dressers, couches, and shelving systems are plentiful. With close to 80,000 followers on Instagram, the account is known for its sturdy, timeless pieces and distinct ’60s and ’70s charm. Plus, they have a list of approved third-party moving companies that will help you get your new purchase from one place to another with ease.

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: Maison Singulier

If you're already a fan of @singuliermtl’s vintage clothing on Instagram, then you’ll love its housewares counterpart just as much. Maison Singulier, also based in Montreal, has a well-curated selection of furniture pieces. From acrylic vanities to art deco glass coffee tables and sectionals, the offerings air on the side of sleek and minimal, which will work well with more modern elements, too. For those who don’t live in Canada, the brand has a variety of shipping options available, but they vary according to piece, so you’ll want to DM before purchasing an item to see what works best.

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: Haus of Jaycee

Haus of Jaycee is a small-batch shop with nostalgic vintage decor finds that are both offbeat and artful. From small saucer and cup sets to ornate catch-all trays that will liven up any room, the Black-owned vintage brand pretty much has all your decorating needs covered. But if you’re on the hunt for new additions to your kitchen cabinet specifically, it’s a great place to start. Curated with care, the shop sells on Instagram, Depop, and Etsy, so you’ll want to follow all three, as the offering and bundle promotions differ according to platform. “For me, I actually still do things the old school way,” the founder divulges of her process. “I love flea markets, yard sales, thrift stores on the outskirts of town, and estate sales. There are people that virtually vintage shop via eBay and auction sites, but I'm just not there yet. Plus, I like to see exactly what I'm getting.”

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: Adaptations

Also located in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, Adaptations has become a go-to destination for influencers and editors alike. Located down the street from the shop, luxury footwear brand Brother Vellies turns to the shop’s inventory to source some of the pieces for its own aesthetic-conscious space. While Adaptations’ well-lit Instagram photos present each item in the best possible light (no pun intended) it doesn’t do the finds justice. If you can, get to the store to check them out IRL for the full effect.

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: Porter James of New York

Adaptations’ sister store (located on the same street), Porter James of New York is where you go when you’re looking for a super rare piece and are willing to cash out for it. Unlike Adaptations, where all the information is listed out in the Instagram post’s caption in order to make an informed purchase, you’ll have to DM or email Porter James for more information on a particular piece. Translation: serious buyers only.

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: Coming Soon

Whether you follow accounts for interior design ideas or not, there’s a good chance that you’ve come across at least one of Coming Soon’s posts on Instagram. Between its selection of contemporary art and in-house designs, paired with a curated batch of vintage furniture, the lifestyle store has something for everyone. Regardless of what phase of decoration you’re in, you’re bound to find a good coffee table or accent chair with a storied past — and, maybe, a few chic candle holders in the process.

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: FORM Vintage

Think of all your favorite tastemakers on Instagram, and there’s a good chance that they are following Los-Angeles based store Form Vintage. From its light fixtures to its couches and chairs, every item from this shop makes a very stylish statement. If you’ve been on the hunt for such coveted vintage styles as a Marcel Breuer Wassily or Cesca chair, Form has you covered. Because of its cult following, be sure to turn on post notifications so that you won’t miss out on those rare, artful finds.

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: Kukka Home

While there are plenty of well-known vintage and home decor sites on the market, there are also a fair amount of smaller shops with a buy just as good (if not better) than those with large social media followings. Well-curated and reasonably but competitively priced, Vancouver-based store Kukka Home has a chic selection of room accents. Think vintage lotus lamps and glass wine holders that will spruce up any space almost instantly. This shop is an online hidden gem.

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: Show Pony

One of the things that sets Show Pony apart from the other small-batch vintage furniture shops on the market is its distinct ’80s-era Miami Vice aesthetic. Stocked full of art deco dressers, lamps, and wallpaper-printed armchairs and sofas, the Connecticut-based shop has every over-the-top furniture piece, even even has shell-shaped lamps and fluorescent lights. If pastel color-ways and ostentatious design is your vibe, this store is a true treasure trove.

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: Epoque Home

For those on the hunt for a new light fixture or coffee table, Epoque Home has quite the selection to choose from. Of course, the Canada-based shop has an impressive assortment of catchalls and artful statues, too, all of which are listed on the brand’s Instagram page — complete with measurements and any other pertinent buying information. If you’re in the Montreal area, the brand has local pickup available. However, if you are located internationally, the brand ships globally, too.

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: Cure Thrift

Dubbed one of New York’s “best thrift shops since 2008,” Cure Thrift has a massive offering with a downtown feel and reasonable pricing. From clothing and jewelry to furniture and home decor on display, the store’s inventory is available both in its brick-and-mortar location and online for those who don’t live in the area. Just be sure to note that finding the best of the best here requires a bit of savviness, as there’s a lot of product to choose from.

Vintage Furniture Stores To Follow On Instagram: Lichen

This Brooklyn-based shop has been combining community and vintage finds since 2017. Not only is the locale known for its well-designed furniture and decor that will likely be the quiet hero piece of any home (minimalists, take note), but Lichen sometimes hosts its own events, collaborates with fashion brands, and launched its own line of sleek and stylish furniture, including tables and desks.