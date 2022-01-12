The U.S. Snowboard Team just got an upgrade for its uniforms ahead of their upcoming competition. On Wednesday, Jan.12, California-based sportswear brand Volcom was announced as the official outfitter of the U.S. Snowboard Team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, along with a ready-to-shop collection to help you live out all of your Olympian dreams on the slopes, too.

Volcom’s 2022 Winter Olympic snowboarding collection is made up of five kits. The main uniform, which viewers will likely spot on the pros in action, is set to feature an array of cutting-edge pieces that are suited for intense winter sports or simply to bundle up in extreme cold temps. Psychedelic-printed tops, function-forward gear, heat-insulated puffer coats, and Zip-Tech-detailed pants with handwarmer pockets will make a statement among the competition, while cozy sweatshirts and knitted beanies will keep the Olympians warm all day long. Each uniform piece includes Volcom’s signature hallmark collage print, patches that represent the USA, gold-plated zippers, and even a lucky (faux) rabbit’s foot charm that’s stashed in the jacket’s front pocket.

“Inspired by American folklore and rooted in the superstition that the rabbit’s foot gives you good luck, the USST Lucky Faux Rabbit’s Foot is dedicated to the U.S. Snowboard Team that risks everything at a chance to reap the rewards of victory on the biggest competitive stage in the world,” Patrick Field, Global VP of Design Volcom Outerwear, told NYLON. “Our hope is that this symbol of good luck may give them that little extra edge on their road to a gold medal!”

Courtesy of Volcom

“The Volcom team is honored to be the official uniform provider for the U.S. Snowboard Team and provide for world-class athletes on snowboarding’s biggest global stage,” said Ryan Immegart, CMO of Volcom and Liberated Brands, in an official statement. “Volcom was the first brand to combine the cultures of surfing, snowboarding, skateboarding, music and art and the original pioneer of the action sports industry. Thirty years later, Volcom’s ‘True To This’ spirit comes to life through these uniquely designed uniforms created exclusively for some of the world’s greatest snowboarders.”

Volcom x USST’s apparel line has officially dropped online starting today volcom.com, and the uniforms will soon hit the slopes at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4. The items available for purchase will be available for women, men, and kids, along with sizes available from XS to XXL, and prices ranging from $10 to $630.

Check out some standout pieces from Volcom’s 2022 Winter Olympic snowboarding collection in more detail, including a knitted ski mask and embroidered sweatpants, below.