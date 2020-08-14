Why Alt Girls Are TikTok's Newest Fashion Inspiration

TikTok has become a breeding ground of sorts for modern subcultures. From #WitchTok to VSCO girls, they have all have transpired their own unique aesthetic among a substantial portion of teens. Of course, the fact that it is all online and easily accessible to anyone does contradict the "underground," almost secretive nature of how subcultures functioned at one point, but it continues to operate off the mainstream trends.

The #AltGirl — another massive TikTok trend at the moment, which has garnered over 327 million views on some videos — is only just another example of the social media platform's undeniable influence on young adults' aesthetics today.

Characterized by heavy eyeliners, dyed hair, piercings, all-black attires, and chunky boots, alt girls can be best described as '00s emo, indie, and scene revamped for the internet age. You might have also noticed that the trending aesthetic also shares a lot of similarities with e-girls, another popular look signified by punk and goth. So what's the difference?

Well, while many of the trends embody these styles, alt girl is more an all-encompassing term. The idea, however, is the same — to serve as an antidote to "Straight TikTok," also known as the anti-Brandy Melville, Hype House, and Charli D'Amelio. (Though, the most-followed TikToker has been garnering attention over her "alt-inspired" fashion choices lately.)

Moreover, the alt-girl aesthetic also makes a big case for diversity and inclusion for LGBTQIA+ and WOC, unlike Straight TikTok, which continues to get flak for its lack of representation.

Naturally, any subculture finds its most conspicuous representation in fashion, so, below, we've rounded up some easy alt-girl-inspired looks to get you started.

