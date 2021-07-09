Jacquelyn Greenfield
16 Breezy Dresses To Wear For Your Next Summer Wedding

You’ll be the most stylish one in attendance.

With the arrival of warm weather and the lifting of social distancing guidelines, wedding season is officially upon us and your calendar is probably packed with celebratory nuptials every other weekend. But after more than a year spent mostly in the comfiest, most casual clothes in your wardrobe, your wedding guest dress options might need some TLC.

Attending a summer wedding is no easy feat. Regardless of location or venue, you’re bound to feel the blazing heat at some point during the special event, so picking the right dress to prevent you from breaking a sweat is key. Aside from comfort and practicality, there’s also the issue of what exactly is appropriate to wear to a summer wedding? You can never go wrong with a classic print, whether it’s florals or polka dots. Depending on the event’s theme, you can play with color, too, like a timeless LBD, a pastel-tinted gown, or even a rainbow-hued number. Off to a destination wedding? Don’t shy away from a short length, as long as you make sure your shoes can handle wherever you may be. (Read: Heels do not jive with a sandy beach!)

We understand that not all weddings are the same and each will come with their own unique dress code. So we did some major digging to find 16 different dresses that vary in length, cut, and style to ease your shopping trips all wedding season long.

Promenade Dress
Into the Night

Give a twist to a classic slip dress with this super cute kiwi-hued square-neck dress.

The Dolly Silk Dress in Canary
Recreational Habits

If you happen to find yourself at a backyard wedding this summer, this adorable yellow mini dress is the perfect fit.

Babaton Passion Dress
Aritzia

No matter what type of wedding, you can never go wrong with a classic little black dress.

Fontana Dress
Rat & Boa

And if you’re looking to spice up your LBD, then this cowl-neck dress can take you from day to night.

High-Slit Midaxi Dress
Abercrombie

Florals for a wedding dress might not seem groundbreaking but it never disappoints.

Nia Dress
11 Honore

Stocking up on an A-line dress is a great option for its versatility and timelessness.

TAYLA STRUCTURED MINI DRESS
Alice +Olivia

Feel very put-together in this floral structured mini dress for your next warm-weather wedding.

The Carolin Dress in Spot
Réalisation Par

For a more laid-back wedding, try this ‘90s-inspired dress with a subtle polka-dot print. Or glam it up with a red lip, updo, and platform heel.

Do You Wanna Dance? Red Skater Dress
Lulus

A short red number that you can wear for weddings and big night outs.

ModCloth x Hutch Tie-Shoulder Midi Dress
Modcloth

This pistachio-green look is super on trend this summer. And you can dress this up or down all season long.

Time Stands Still Dress
Atoir x Revolve

Traditionally, cut-outs would be on the “no” list for dress choices. However, this high-slit style is low-key enough to wear for your friend’s wedding.

Alicia Cocoa Midi Sundress
House of CB

This chocolate-hued dress will suit anyone and could even apply to your fall weddings, too.

Cami Plunge Tie Back Maxi Dress
ASOS Design

This super flowy maxi dress is suitable for any wedding this summer. Dress it up with big earrings and heels for an evening event, or wear your favorite flats for a casual day reception.

ARIELLA SATIN BODYCON MERMAID DRESS IN EMERALD
Tobi

If you find yourself having to attend a wedding with a black-tie dress code without a black-tie budget, then this classic emerald green dress is a safe (and wallet-friendly) bet.

Kourtney Dress
Reformation

Should you want to wear white on someone’s big day, we advise to break up the color with a print. We love this artsy take on polka dots.

Maxi Slip Dress
Eloquii

This fun and pastel-colored maxi dress is for the wedding that will have the dance floor packed all night.