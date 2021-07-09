16 Breezy Dresses To Wear For Your Next Summer Wedding

With the arrival of warm weather and the lifting of social distancing guidelines, wedding season is officially upon us and your calendar is probably packed with celebratory nuptials every other weekend. But after more than a year spent mostly in the comfiest, most casual clothes in your wardrobe, your wedding guest dress options might need some TLC.

Attending a summer wedding is no easy feat. Regardless of location or venue, you’re bound to feel the blazing heat at some point during the special event, so picking the right dress to prevent you from breaking a sweat is key. Aside from comfort and practicality, there’s also the issue of what exactly is appropriate to wear to a summer wedding? You can never go wrong with a classic print, whether it’s florals or polka dots. Depending on the event’s theme, you can play with color, too, like a timeless LBD, a pastel-tinted gown, or even a rainbow-hued number. Off to a destination wedding? Don’t shy away from a short length, as long as you make sure your shoes can handle wherever you may be. (Read: Heels do not jive with a sandy beach!)

We understand that not all weddings are the same and each will come with their own unique dress code. So we did some major digging to find 16 different dresses that vary in length, cut, and style to ease your shopping trips all wedding season long.

