Winter wedding guest dresses.
18 Festive Guest Dresses To Wear To Your Next Winter Wedding

Wedding season is still going strong.

It’s the most wonderful time of year — to attend a wedding, of course. While we quickly transition into the colder months ahead, wedding season is still going strong with winter or holiday-themed festivities. Obviously, we couldn’t be happier to celebrate the nuptials of our close friends and family, but we’re even more excited to stock up on winter wedding guest dresses and party it up this coming season.

There’s something truly special about attending a winter wedding, and it’s not just because they generally happen around the holidays. Most ceremonies and receptions that take place during this time of year typically have a black-tie dress code, making it a special occasion to really get dressed to the nines. Being that the holidays are right around the corner, most brands take this time to release stunning party outfits and dresses, so the options are endless when it comes to finding the right dress to wear to a winter wedding. From bold emerald green velvet dress to sequin gowns, there’s something bright and new out there waiting for you.

Now if you happen to be on a wedding guest list that’s a more casual affair, don’t worry, we got you covered, too. Sweater dresses are always a great option this time of year that you can wear more than once. Plus, with the temperatures going down, we know how important it is to stay as warm and comfortable as possible. We gathered a variety of dresses that work well with your favorite tights or stockings and also look phenomenal under your go-to winter coat.

Below, find 18 wedding guest-approved dresses to wear this winter season.

Nadia Dress in Olive
KIANNA

Make an easy yet strong fashion statement with this padded one-shoulder dress.

Iris Emerald Gown
Alamour The Label

Need a black-tie wedding guest dress for winter? Look no further.

Romantics Tie Strap High Slit Maxi Dress in Blush
Tobi

If you’re still thinking about Paris Hilton’s wedding, channel her pink bridesmaid dresses with this off-the-shoulder number.

Iridescent Square Neck Mini Dress
Nicole Miller

Who wouldn’t want to be as shiny as a disco ball during the holiday-adjacent wedding season?

Aurora Dress
Lacusa

Dare to wear a bright pastel hue during a winter wedding. Plus, this gorgeous silky dress can be worn time and time again.

Naked Wardrobe Cut-Out Long-sleeve Side Slit Dress
Nordstrom

You’ll turn some serious heads in this glitter two-tone midi dress.

Gigi Dress
Rebecca Minkoff

Red florals for winter? Groundbreaking.

Recycled Cut Out Jersey Dress
NA-KD

It’s like this dress was made for a winter wedding.

Babaton Lato Dress
Aritzia

Winter whites apply to wedding guest dresses, too. Be sure to opt for something more cream or champagne-colored.

Flora Ruched Bodycon Dress
11 Honoré

There isn’t one person who wouldn’t love a bright red dress this time of year.

Glitter Midi Dress
& Other Stories

Look chic as ever in this glitter gown and give total Studio 54 vibes.

Mitzi Printed Satin Corset Midi Dress
House of CB

This bright and bold print will have you on the best-dressed guest list.

Dolman Sleeve Velvet Dress
Eloquii

A cozy velvet green dress for winter weddings and holiday parties, too.

Too Good Jumpsuit
CULTNAKED

Vegan leather is all the rage right now, and if you know you’re going to attend a turn-up type of wedding, this mini dress features a hidden pair of shorts so you can dance through the night.

Eva Franco Sequined Plaid Mini Dress
Anthropologie

Is it us, or is this giving total Gossip Girl vibes?

Sweetheart Slip Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

This little red number will take you through any wedding or holiday event this season. Add tights and a coat to warm up.

Michael Costello x Revolve Greene Maxi Dress
Revolve

This turtleneck maxi dress’ open back is giving Hailey Bieber at the 2019 Met Gala.

Solid Midi Dress
Cider

You can never go wrong with a slinky LBD.