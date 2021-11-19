18 Festive Guest Dresses To Wear To Your Next Winter Wedding

It’s the most wonderful time of year — to attend a wedding, of course. While we quickly transition into the colder months ahead, wedding season is still going strong with winter or holiday-themed festivities. Obviously, we couldn’t be happier to celebrate the nuptials of our close friends and family, but we’re even more excited to stock up on winter wedding guest dresses and party it up this coming season.

There’s something truly special about attending a winter wedding, and it’s not just because they generally happen around the holidays. Most ceremonies and receptions that take place during this time of year typically have a black-tie dress code, making it a special occasion to really get dressed to the nines. Being that the holidays are right around the corner, most brands take this time to release stunning party outfits and dresses, so the options are endless when it comes to finding the right dress to wear to a winter wedding. From bold emerald green velvet dress to sequin gowns, there’s something bright and new out there waiting for you.

Now if you happen to be on a wedding guest list that’s a more casual affair, don’t worry, we got you covered, too. Sweater dresses are always a great option this time of year that you can wear more than once. Plus, with the temperatures going down, we know how important it is to stay as warm and comfortable as possible. We gathered a variety of dresses that work well with your favorite tights or stockings and also look phenomenal under your go-to winter coat.

Below, find 18 wedding guest-approved dresses to wear this winter season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.