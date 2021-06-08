With Jéan’s First Collaboration Has Your New Going-Out Looks

With Jéan wants you to get in touch with nature this summer with its newest collection, “Morphology,” a collaboration with Australian artist with Lord Newry. The photographer and botanist is known for her self-portraits wearing only flowers and greenery, and her prints can now be found on With Jéan’s first-ever pair of jeans made from the eco-friendly fabric Tencel.

“So proud to introduce this one,” With Jéan’s co-founder, Sami Lorking-Tanner, wrote on Instagram. “A collection of my sister’s artwork on our designs that we now call ‘Morphology.’ Thank you to all of those who helped make this real.”

The new launch, which marks the brand’s first artist collaboration, includes button-up shirts, corset tops, a halter and skirt set, dresses, and more featuring Lord Newry’s artwork and prints. Sizes for With Jéan’s Morphology collection range from XXS to XL with prices starting at $159 for the Andy Top and topping off at $279 for the Andy Dress, Morph Dress, and Lovers Dress. Now that we’re getting ready to go out, With Jéan — already a favorite among the influencer set across Instagram and TikTok — has some brand new pieces for you dress up in.

Check out some photos of the collection, below, and shop it for yourself over on With Jéan’s website.

Courtesy of With Jéan

