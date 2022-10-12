To say the 2000s have made a comeback over the past few years would be an understatement. On the runways, red carpets and in our own closets, the resurgence runs deep. On one hand, there are the dreaded low rise jeans. But on the other, dressing as one of your favorite early aughts It girls for Halloween has never been easier. And with pieces from denim corsets to chainmail minidresses, these iconic outfits will serve you way beyond Oct. 31.

Ahead, nine ways to channel your favorite Y2K icons this halloween.

Paris Hilton’s 21st Birthday, 2002 Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner even channeled her during her own 21st birthday celebrations in 2017. You need a chainmail dress, a crystal choker butterfly clips and strappy heels. That’s hot.

Britney & Justin at the VMAS, 2001 Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images you can buy an actual costume for it on Etsy, but you might want to pick up a few of these pieces for your real life wardrobe, anyway.

Avril Lavigne in Sk8er Boi, 2002 YouTube / Vevo Live out your punk pop fantasies in a costume inspired by this classic video. You’ll need a green, graphic tee, a thin, blue and red tie, Converse, studded bracelets And thick black eyeliner, natch.

Destiny’s Child’s corseted look, 2001 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Corsets + denim + layered chain belts + besties = done.

Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30, 2004 The Versace dress worn by Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30 had a bit of a renaissance in 2021 when Ariana Grande wore it on an episode of The Voice. But you don’t need Versace money to channel Jenna Rink. Cider makes an exact replica for you to Thriller dance the night away in.

One of the coyotoes from Coyote Ugly, 2000 Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images One way or another, this would make the easiest, most killer group costume. Throw on a leather corset or cropped tank and low rise jeans. You’ll be hopping on the bar in no time.

Basically Anyone in a Juicy Couture Sweat Suit KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Before there was athleisure, there was this. Every it-girl had one, and everyone else wanted one. Thanks to the resurgence in 2000s aesthetic, you can live our your velour fantasies on Halloween and beyond.

The What’s My Age Again Nurse, 1999 OK, so this isn’t technically 2000s, but with the news of Blink 182 coming (back), there’s never been a better time to recognize Janine Lindemulder as the hot nurse in their iconic music video. Jazz up a nurse costume with a red bra and latex gloves.