How To Dress As Your Favorite Y2K Icon For Halloween

To say the 2000s have made a comeback over the past few years would be an understatement. On the runways, red carpets and in our own closets, the resurgence runs deep. On one hand, there are the dreaded low rise jeans. But on the other, dressing as one of your favorite early aughts It girls for Halloween has never been easier. And with pieces from denim corsets to chainmail minidresses, these iconic outfits will serve you way beyond Oct. 31.

Ahead, nine ways to channel your favorite Y2K icons this halloween.

Paris Hilton’s 21st Birthday, 2002

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner even channeled her during her own 21st birthday celebrations in 2017. You need a chainmail dress, a crystal choker butterfly clips and strappy heels. That’s hot.

Kaylah Cowl Mesh Dress
Showpo
Rhinestone Choker
Amazon
Silver Filigree Butterfly Medium Metal Hair Claw
Claire's

Britney & Justin at the VMAS, 2001

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

you can buy an actual costume for it on Etsy, but you might want to pick up a few of these pieces for your real life wardrobe, anyway.

Dip Hem Denim Corset Top
Dolls Kill
Urban Renewal Remade Pieced Denim Maxi Skirt
Urban Outfitters

Avril Lavigne in Sk8er Boi, 2002

YouTube / Vevo

Live out your punk pop fantasies in a costume inspired by this classic video. You’ll need a green, graphic tee, a thin, blue and red tie, Converse, studded bracelets And thick black eyeliner, natch.

FUN GUYS ONLY CROPPED TEE
Princess Polly
Black Leather Wristband with Metal Studs
Amazon
Red and Navy Blue Striped Slim Tie
TieMart

Destiny’s Child’s corseted look, 2001

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Corsets + denim + layered chain belts + besties = done.

A Refreshing Summer Corset Top
Cider
Metal Waist Chain
Amazon

Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30, 2004

The Versace dress worn by Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30 had a bit of a renaissance in 2021 when Ariana Grande wore it on an episode of The Voice. But you don’t need Versace money to channel Jenna Rink. Cider makes an exact replica for you to Thriller dance the night away in.

13 going on 30 Multicolor Cut-out Dress
Cider

One of the coyotoes from Coyote Ugly, 2000

Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

One way or another, this would make the easiest, most killer group costume. Throw on a leather corset or cropped tank and low rise jeans. You’ll be hopping on the bar in no time.

Faux Leather Bustier Crop Top
Forever 21
Stretchy Crop Tank
Amazon

Basically Anyone in a Juicy Couture Sweat Suit

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Before there was athleisure, there was this. Every it-girl had one, and everyone else wanted one. Thanks to the resurgence in 2000s aesthetic, you can live our your velour fantasies on Halloween and beyond.

OG BIG BLING VELOUR HOODIE
Juicy Couture
OG BIG BLING VELOUR TRACK PANTS
Juicy Couture

The What’s My Age Again Nurse, 1999

OK, so this isn’t technically 2000s, but with the news of Blink 182 coming (back), there’s never been a better time to recognize Janine Lindemulder as the hot nurse in their iconic music video. Jazz up a nurse costume with a red bra and latex gloves.

Adult Hospital Honey Nurse Costume
Party City
Real Power Plunge Push Up Slumber Party Lace Bra
American Eagle
Med PRIDE Exam Gloves
Amazon

Bjork’s swan Oscars dress, 2001

Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Bjork’s Marjan Pejoski dress has become one of the most iconic in Oscars history. Whether you DIY and attach a swan itself to a white dress or simply carry it around, you will be immediately recognizable in this look.

Feather Bandeau Mini Dress
Nasty Gal
Swan Plush Toy
Amazon