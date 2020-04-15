NYLON MASTHEAD
NYLON lives at the intersection of fashion, beauty, entertainment, and music. We don't follow trends, we set them.
Meet the NYLON editors.
Editor-in-Chief, BDG Lifestyle: Emma Rosenblum
NYLON
Editorial Director: Alyssa Vingan Klein
Executive Editor: Lauren McCarthy
Entertainment
Entertainment Editor: Claire Valentine
Associate Music Editor: Steffanee Wang
Fashion
Fashion Editor: Maria Bobila
Beauty
Beauty Editor: Tanisha Pina
Social
Senior Social Editor: Aidan Macaluso
BDG LIFESTYLE
Content Strategy
Director of Content Strategy: Amanda Chan
Deputy Content Strategy Editor: Kathryn Kattalia
Editorial Operations
Director of Editorial Operations: Rosanne Salvatore
Senior Editorial Operations Manager: Sam Rullo
Editorial Operations Manager: Danielle Colin-Thome
Associate Editorial Operations Manager: Heather Brennan
Bookings Editor: Anna Zagzag
Special Projects
Director of Special Projects: Margaret Wheeler-Johnson
Features
Features Director: Katherine Stoeffel
Creative
Vice President, Creative: Karen Hibbert
Art Directors: Caroline Wurtzel, Victoria Warnken
Designers: Margaret Flatley, Lindsay Hattrick
Junior Art Director: Shanelle Infante
Photo Producer, Editorial: Kiara Brown
Fashion
Fashion Director: Tiffany Reid
Senior Fashion Market Editor & Style Lead: Gabrielle Prescod
Assistant Market Editor: Ryan Gale
Video
Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair
Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton
Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze
Producer: Lauren Tegtmeyer
Video Assistant: Sasha Mahmood
Director of Photography: Marshall Stief
Videographers: Jasmine Velez, Stephan Taylor
Communications
Senior Vice President, Communications: Kimberly Bernhardt
Director, Communications: Christina Mastroianni
Senior Communications Manager: Dhara Parikh