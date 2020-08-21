Life
You won't want to put them down.
Whether you consider yourself a full-on witch, or just enjoy incorporating different elements into your self-care practice, using tarot and oracle cards are a great way to deepen your sense of self and examine your relationships with those around you.
While tarot is a more structured practice — always featuring a 78-card deck Major Arcana and Minor Arcana suites, covering major life lessons and day-to-day experiences respectively — oracle cards are far more open ended. Regardless of which you prefer, you can expect serious introspection if you're open to it.
Ahead, click through for 11 of the coolest and most modern tarot and oracle decks available today.