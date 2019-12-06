Lauren Rearick
Updated: 

Life

17 Sexy Gifts For Your Kinkiest Friend

Because sometimes naughty is nice.

fb
tw

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Spread the joy of love, or self-love, this holiday season with gifts made for the kinky loved ones in your life. As the stigma surrounding self-love and sexuality continues to diminish, there’s no time like the present to encourage your friends in their continued sexual exploration.

There are gifts made for every sexual comfort level, including a complete set for anal sex beginners, an enamel pin that makes your stance on sex toys very clear, and a board game that should help partners through a night of fun and romance. Whether you’re feeling naughty or nice, these options in kinky gifting include toys, accessories, and some true essentials for making the most of your time in the bedroom.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Divvy
Unbound

Use this vibrator solo or with a partner. An accompanying remote enables control of the vibrator from up to 30 feet away, but you also have the option of going sans-remote, and wearing the vibrator inside your underwear.

Delilah Bodysuit Soot
Lonely Lingerie

A gorgeous underwire bodysuit with adjustable crossover lacing for a comfortable fit.

String of Pearls Kitty Whip
Savage x Fenty

Bring some sparkle to the bedroom with this rose-gold whip that’s adorned in faux pearl trim.

Kip (Lipstick Vibrator)
Dame

This discrete lipstick-shaped vibrator can easily slip into a bag, enabling you to take your vibes on the road.

Enchanted Bondage Starter Kit
Wildflower Sex

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to try something new in the bedroom, and this kit is perfect for those ready to take the plunge.

Lust Sex Board Game
Bloomi

Spice up your board game night with Lust, a sex board game made for two.

Burn no.1 Massage Candle
Maude

Crafted with jojoba and soybean oils, this skin-softening hand-poured massage candle gives off soothing, sensual notes of amber, cedar leaf, lemongrass, tonka bean and medjool date.

Corazon Bodychain Rose Gold
Agent Provocateur

This luxe rose gold body chain was made for gifting and receiving. Featuring two oversized Swarovski Aurora Borealis rainbow crystal hearts, the chain runs the length of your body.

Anal Education Set
Babeland

Every item needed for beginning your journey to better anal sex is included in this kit.

Self Love Is The Best Love Pin
Etsy

Show off your love for self love with this colorful pin.

Sex Essentials Kit
Lola

Hypoallergenic, gynecologist approved, and water-based, this lube features a one-click pump that makes for easy, quick use. The kit also comes complete with pre- and post-sex wipes and condoms.

Morning After Hoodie
Woo More Play

A self explanatory hoodie for your not-shy friend.

Lelo SONA™ 2 Cruise
Lickerish Love

Designed with the clitoris in mind, this toy creates unique pulsations — especially when it’s pressed hard against the body.

POLYAMBEROUS Candle
Boy Smells

Time spent in the bedroom isn’t complete without a romantic, sensual scent.

Sensual Massge Oil
Overkink

Get in this mood with this sensual massage oil that’s made for foreplay.

Bath Bomb by Playboy
Pleasure For All

A little nostalgia in the form of this soothing bath bomb — made of broad-spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp CBD oil — designed to relax your mind and body.

Adult Toy Storage Box
House of Plume

When the holidays are over, and your friend needs a place to stow away their gifts, this box is the perfect option.

This article was originally published on